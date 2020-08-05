Soho House Just Opened Its First Outpost in Greece

Mykonos is home to gleaming white facades, sweeping ocean views and, now, Soho House’s first Greek outpost.

The chain of boutique hotels and member’s clubs has stationed the newest addition to its real estate portfolio along a rocky portion of the Cycladic coastline overlooking the water. Officially dubbed Soho Roc House, its amenities include 45 beautifully appointed bedrooms, a restaurant, a fully equipped gym and even a poolside veranda.

Formerly San Giorgio––the stone chapel in the courtyard remains intact––every design element was inspired by the surrounding natural environment and the region’s architectural history with a dash of Soho House’s signature urbane touch. The floors are covered in rustic polished plaster with textural jute rugs and similar finishes made from natural materials throughout. Breezy linen fabrics and woven hanging tapestries warm up the airy spaces with the help of abundant indoor foliage.

Besides being home to the time-worn chapel, the courtyard is also where guests can find plenty of lounge seating and dining tables to enjoy meals under the shade of olive trees. The outdoors take center stage throughout the property, so much so that even the fitness facilities are al fresco. A monthly program with a focus on holistic well-being offers a roster of yoga and qigong classes.

Adding to the al fresco theme, the expansive pool and the adjacent bar act as a sort of central meeting places. If guests prefer to sunbathe rather than take a dip or dry off after a swim, sunbeds around the perimeter are an ideal place to take it easy and the open-plan restaurant has delicious bites for after. But if you’re in the mood for something more involved, the Aegean is around the corner.

A short walk from the main property is Scorpios, another gathering place for the members set in a cove on a southern tip of Mykonos. It comes complete with its own restaurant, daybeds and terraces, with a full schedule of music programming, workshops and meditation courses.

Soho Roc House is now accepting applications. Head over to the company website to learn more and make your bid. See more photos of the new property below: