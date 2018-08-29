Sneak Peek: Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, is Los Cabo’s Latest Modern Marvel

Located midway between the bustling resort town of Cabo San Lucas and the historic San Jose del Cabo, Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, rises like a modern mirage out of the dusty Carretera Transpeninsula. Opening on September 1st, the architectural wonder fits seamlessly into its 34-acre landscape—throwing up sparkling blue vistas of the Sea of Cortez at every turn.

Designed by renowned Mexican firm Sordo Madaleno, the 128-room property, like many of the next-generation resorts cropping up along the Golden Corridor, eschews traditional pastel-colored Mexican architecture in favor of contemporary, stacked structures blending quarry stone, granite, marble and wood along terraces that cascade to the sea. Creative landscaping celebrates the distinctive Baja environment (no ultra-green ferns or palms here) – one in which endemic species and flora are planted to produce a lush and sustainable “dry jungle.”

Each guest room and suite has been meticulously designed as a casual-yet-chic retreat. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors occupy entire walls, effectively luring guests out to private terraces—where lounge furniture and hammocks await. And if you’re really splashing out, private plunge pools stand ready as well. It all offers unobstructed views of the tranquil turquoise sea. An open floor plan, including private entrance and stylish interior and exterior showers, also helps blur the lines between inside spaces and the magnificent outdoors.

Contemporary custom furnishings found in each room are enhanced by local Mexican Huanacaxtle wood. Rooms all feature original wall sculptures by César Lopez-Negrete—a famed Mexican artist whose work, including specially crafted furniture, is scattered throughout the property. Further rooting the place in Mexican culture is El Gabinete “Del Barco,” the property’s indigenous gallery showcasing regional artifacts such as a 43-foot-long whale skeleton and a historical map collection.

When you’re not catching the breeze on your patio or hitting one of the nearby beaches (the new Montage Los Cabos is just a few properties down, and features one of the best swimmable beaches in the area), dine in style at the resort’s four unique restaurants and lounges offering everything from wood-fired flatbreads to dry aged steak and fresh, plucked-from-the-sea lobsters. And farm-to-table foodies need not worry; executive chef Pedro Joaquin Arceyut and his team have developed menus that generously incorporate sustainable fish, seafood, and produce acquired from local fishermen and biodynamic farmers, as well as traditional cheeses made by artisanal craftsmen.

And while all of this is well and good, you’re likely to spend most of your time posted by one of the resort’s 50-meter infinity pools, which have been designed to dazzle. Hovering above 4,000 square-feet of white sand beaches between two natural rocky outcroppings, the pools—with their butterfly green granite bottoms—create an illusion of merging with the sea. The 10,000 square-foot luxury spa, Ojo de Liebre, is worth devoting a day to as well. There, you can unwind with a full range of restorative and pampering services, including massages, body wraps, Ayurvedic treatments, therapy baths, and Thalasso Therapy (a treatment exclusive to this property in the region)—and head back out ready to ride the next wave.