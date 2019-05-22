‘We Want to Feel a Connection’: Design Maven Tara Bernerd on How Luxury Travel Has Changed

How has the concept of a luxury hotel changed in the last 20 years?

Undoubtedly, the rise of boutique hotels, with their more genuine and authentic approach, has altered what people now expect from the bigger players. I think our current work with brands like Four Seasons and Rosewood showcase this shift, with more attention being given to creating that same home-away-from-home feeling, but on a larger scale. We want to feel an emotional connection to the people and places we’re visiting, and therefore we’ve moved on from the old-world formality of years gone by.

Where does that leave traditional service—butlers and the like—which could be considered old-world?

Fantastic service is never out of place, regardless of what form it comes in. My work with a hotel group in Osaka has allowed me to spend more time in Japan and experience their wonderful culture and their impeccable service. It’s perhaps more formal than in the likes of the US, but it’s so special and really does enhance the overall experience.

What is the most important part of making a hotel?

For me, a strong DNA is integral to the success of a hotel. A brand name is not enough—you need to have defined values, clear philosophies, a strong grasp on the location and an understanding of the people who will make the space their own.