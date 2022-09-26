A 5-Star Hotel in France Is Offering a Taylor Swift-Themed Experience, So Pack Your Red Scarf

Attention all Swifties. A luxury boutique hotel in the Champagne region of France wants to help close your sleepless nights’ chapter.

To celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s 10th album Midnights, the five-star Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa is offering fans a restorative getaway geared towards great sleep. Spoiler: it includes an array of snooze-inducing remedies, like melatonin drops, a meditation box and lots of bubbly.



Upon checking into the hotel, guests that have booked the ‘Royal Sleep Experience’ will find a bottle of Dom Pérignon waiting for them in their room, along with other goodies to put them into a deep slumber. Think a satin eye mask, essential oil sprays, homemade herbal teas and, of course, midnight snacks. It also doesn’t hurt that the suite is completely soundproof and has double blackout curtains.

The sleep-themed package is inspired by Taylor Swift’s new album. Courtesy Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

Dinner will be served at the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, Le Bellevue. Here, you’ll be treated to a “Sleeping Beauty” mocktail that’s prepared with ultra-soothing ingredients that will combat even your wildest dreams. To top it off, you’ll receive a soothing, hour-long candle massage at the hotel’s 16,000-square-foot spa to spur on those Zs.

In August, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter announced via Instagram that her forthcoming record would be coming out on October 21. The post not only teased the cover art, but also featured a short blurb explaining the premise of the 13-track album.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift wrote. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching—hoping that just maybe when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

The experience includes a sleep-inducing massage, soothing mocktails and a bottle of in-room bubbly. Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa

The package starts at $1,160 per night for two people in a Junior Suite. A 13 percent discount will also go into effect for 13 days following the album’s release. To book, guests can email the reservations team at reservation@royalchampagne.com.