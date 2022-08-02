Inside the Aster, the Newest Members-Only Club in Downtown LA

A swanky new members-only club and hotel has just opened in the heart of Hollywood.

The Aster, which started welcoming guests on Monday, sits within a six-story building on the famous intersection of Vine Street and Hollywood Boulevard. Helmed by boutique hospitality group Salt Hotels, it is just one of many new hybrid venues pairing a high-end hotel with an exclusive club to draw in nearby residents as well as visitors.

Named after LA’s native Aster flower, the adults-only establishment comprises 35 suites and a range of lavish amenities that can be enjoyed by overnight guests or members. Spanning 95,000 square feet, the property is spread across five distinct floors and sports a grandiose staircase at the center.

The first floor is home to a spacious lobby, while the second floor features an indoor lounge replete with Old Hollywood glamour and an outdoor pool deck dotted with 18-foot native trees and plush couches. Elsewhere on this level, there is a salon helmed by renowned hair stylist Jonathan Antin, two gyms, a pilates studio and a spa offering a range of treatments.

The third and fourth floors house the hotel accommodation. Each suite, the smallest of which spans a generous 750 square feet, is fitted with a separate lounge and dining area, a dressing room, a bathroom and a minibar stocked with local goodies. In addition to a bright palette, the rooms are filled with custom furnishings and hand-crafted wares.

On the fifth floor, meanwhile, sits the Club Room. The expansive space, which is adorned with a hand-painted mural by Jason Gaillard, offers a lounge, a dining area, a bar and a meeting space. It will be open 24/7, with ongoing food and beverage service under the direction of chef Marcel Vigneron. Adjacent to this, the Vine Room is a velvet-clad private space available to rent for special events.

WATCH

The Bridge, an overpass with more than 120 potted plants, leads to the Cabaret Room. This moody space sports a sizable stage for musical performances, educational talks, comedy shows and more. Also on this floor, there is a fully equipped recording studio, a 35-seat movie theater and multiple coworking spaces. To top it off, literally, the Lemon Grove will open on the rooftop in September. Overseen again by chef Vigneron, it will include an indoor-outdoor restaurant, a bar and a garden.

According to Aster, anyone who wishes to join the club is welcome. Membership will set you back $3,600 per year. Hotel guests become temporary members with access to all amenities and programming. Rooms start at $500 per night.

Click here to see all photos of the Aster.