This Five-Star Hotel in London Just Opened a Lavish Townhouse With Ties to the King of Scotland

The next time you’re in London, you can live like a true king or queen at the Great Scotland Yard.

The five-star hotel, which is a part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, has unveiled a standalone private residence steeped in British history. Sitting adjacent to the main 152-key property, the No. 1 Townhouse offers 2,153 square feet of pure luxury spread over five stories.

Located steps away from Parliament and Covent Garden, Great Scotland Yard and the accompanying two-bedroom townhouse are located on the site of the original headquarters of the Metropolitan Police. From 997 to 1107, the dwelling was the private home of the former King of Scotland (Kenneth III) and then went to Margaret Queen of Scots. Every aspect of the property pays homage to this extraordinary past.

Guests of the No. 1 Townhouse will arrive through a private entrance, though you can also enter through a hidden corridor inside the main hotel. The townhouse has a stately exterior made of Edwardian red brick and still sports its original green doors from 1874. Inside, it has all the hallmark features of a classic British townhouse, with interiors that tastefully balance the traditional and modern. There are bespoke artworks from the likes of Nicola Green and Alastair Mackie dotted throughout that speak to different historic moments the townhouse has borne witness to throughout the years.

The bathrooms come with deep-soaking copper tubs. AMBIENTES VISUALES SAS/Great Scotland Yard

The two, generous bedrooms each have en suites with walk-in marble showers and deep-soaking copper tubs. Hotel staff will be on hand to cater to your every whim without disturbing your stay, of course.

When you’re ready for a smooth cocktail, there is a speakeasy called Sibin cleverly hidden behind a false bookcase. Whisky enthusiasts will be glad to know there is a wide selection of creative and classic cocktails showcasing the brown liquor (and other spirits, natch).

For dinner, you can travel down to the hotel’s flagship restaurant EKSTEDT at the Yard, which serves authentic Nordic-style dishes. You can also enjoy a quintessentially English afternoon tea at the Parlour, which also offers gourmet dog treats if you’re traveling with a furry companion.

Rates for the No. 1 Townhouse start at $2,678 per night.

