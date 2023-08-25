This L.A. Hotel Lets You Explore the California Coast Aboard a 65-Foot Riva Yacht

One of Santa Monica’s most stylish hotels has reeled in an equally swish yacht for guests.

The Georgian Hotel, which has lorded over Ocean Avenue for 90 years, recently announced three new packages centered around an elegant Riva 63 Virtus. Seafarers can jump aboard the 63-footer to further explore California’s coastline in the lap of luxury and then relax in the recently revamped hotel.

For the unversed, Riva is one of the world’s oldest, most renowned shipyards and builds some of the finest yachts on the high seas. This particular cruiser features three staterooms with en suites, a fully equipped kitchen, a plush salon, and an alfresco lounge. It is able to take up to 10 seafarers to Malibu, Catalina, and beyond.

The Riva 63 Virtus.

Starting at $9,000, the Crown Jewel package includes a half-day stint on the water, an overnight stay for two in the lavish First Lady suite, and dinner at the Georgian Room. Helmed by chef David Almany, this upscale steakhouse serves coastal Italian cuisine that is sure to go down a treat after a couple of hours on the waves.

The dining room. Douglas Friedman

Starting at $6,000, the Stay Local experience sees the Riva depart from Marina Del Ray and cruise about locally for four hours. Guests can enjoy chilled Champagne and settle into one of the two sizable sun pads. The yacht also starts out at Marina Del Ray for the Go Far adventure but is on the water for eight hours instead of four. Starting at $12,000, this longer trip gives travelers a chance to take in the breathtaking coastline and scenic cliffs en route to Malibu. You’ll also have a chance to check out Catalina Island’s charming shops. Bubbly will be provided, of course.

The bedroom in the suite. Douglas Friedman

Back on dry land, the Art Deco hotel provides even more for you to explore, including the Sunset Terrace restaurant, a swanky lobby bar, a library stocked with games, and a gallery space that celebrates local artists.

Sounds like a trip to the West Coast is in order.