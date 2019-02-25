Room of the Week: The Mark Hotel’s Grand Penthouse, America’s Most Expensive Suite

Beloved for its discreteness, superb service, and iconically art-deco lobby—which you’ll find many a celebrity make their way through ahead of the Met Gala—the historic Mark Hotel has long been a gem on New York City’s Upper East Side. Originally built in 1927, the property received a new lease on life in 2009 when it was completely reimagined by French interior designer Jacques Grange. Six years later, the hotel’s lavish penthouse was revealed, and to this day, it remains unmatched in both size and price tag.

Spanning over 10,000 square feet and costing a cool $75,000 per night, the Mark Hotel’s penthouse is North America’s largest and most expensive hotel suite. And if that somehow isn’t enough to pique your interest, perhaps a bit of total fever will? In February, it was reported that the lavish accommodation was the illustrious setting for Meghan Markle’s baby shower, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex’s close friend, tennis star, Serena Williams last week.

So what’s inside the massive pied-à-terre? Five bedrooms, for starters—including two master suites, one in the west wing, and another in the east wing—plus six bathrooms (one of which includes a steam room), four fireplaces, two powder rooms, and a pair of wet bars. The bi-level unit also boasts custom furniture by Grange, a formal dining room that seats up to 24, an expansive library lounge, a full-size kitchen (for your butler, of course), and a spacious living room with 26-foot ceilings and a grand piano. But the pièce de résistance is the 2,500-square-foot outdoor terrace offering sweeping views of Central Park and Manhattan’s skyline, a rare amenity in the Big Apple.

For those lucky enough to spend an evening here, we wouldn’t blame you if you danced around à la Tom Cruise in Risky Business. And if you find yourself short a pink oxford shirt, fret not—you’re granted 24-hour access to Bergdorf Goodman when you’re staying at the Mark.