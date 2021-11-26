The Savoy’s New Gucci Suite Is the Perfect Companion to ‘The House of Gucci’ Movie

Gucci is not only hitting the big screen, it’s taking over one of London’s most famous hotels, too.

Coinciding with Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated biographical crime drama The House of Gucci, which opened in theaters stateside this week, the luxury titan has put its own colorful spin on the Royal Suite at the Savoy.

While Scott’s biopic focuses on the intricacies of the Italian fashion dynasty, specifically the ill-fated marriage between Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), it was actually the storied 5-star hotel that played a starring role in the formulation of the luxury label.

In the early 20th century, the house’s founder, Guccio Gucci, worked as a luggage porter at the Savoy. After seeing the well-heeled guests with their elegant ensembles and suitcases, the youngster further developed a predilection for fashion and returned to Florence to establish his own leather shop in 1921. Enter the House of Gucci.

To mark 100 years since that moment, London’s grande dame privately screened the reveal of Gucci’s new Aria Collection back in April, before allowing the flagship suite to become “a reflection of the Gucci world.”

“We were approached by the team from Gucci last year in the run-up to their centenary,” the Savoy’s Managing Director, Franck X Arnold, told Robb Report. “They were keen to explore our shared history and reward loyal clients. Since then stunning creativity has blossomed and resulted in the exceptional experience that is the Royal Suite by Gucci.”

A few steps in, it’s clear that the reimagined Royal Suite embodies the signature maximalist design of Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele in which more is most definitely more. At 2,852 square feet, the sprawling suite stretches the entire length of the fifth floor and has been outfitted with chic pieces from Gucci Décor to reflect the theme of “regeneration.” Designed by Michele, the home collection takes cues from the latest ready-to-wear line and features similar patterns and motifs. You can expect armchairs, stools and cushions sporting the iconic GG monogram and bee motif, as well as the house’s elegant floral wallpaper, Herbarium dinnerware, quirky silver cloches, throws and decorative three-panel room dividers. There are also a few interactive surprises that can be discovered during your stay—we won’t give too much away except to say that projectors and VR headsets are involved.

In addition to all things Gucci, the suite features an array of blue-chip art and antiques sourced by auction house Christie’s that complement the fashion brand’s distinctive aesthetic and harmonize with the Savoy’s heritage. The highlights are a watercolor by the one and only Lucian Freud and a 400-year-old still life by Dutch golden-age artist Simon Pietersz Verelst. Naturally, you are able to buy any of the Gucci or Christie’s wares on show, which certainly sweetens the stay.

As its moniker suggests, the Royal Suite is fit for, well, royalty, with lavish chandeliers, gold accents and lots of plush velvet. On top of that, there are fresh flowers, Gucci candles and trinket trays adorning every spare surface. The layout, meanwhile, comprises a drawing room, dining room and kitchenette, as well as a bedroom with a stately four-poster bed, a bathroom finished in gleaming marble and a dressing room big enough to please the likes of Guccio Gucci. You’ll also enjoy postcard-like views of the River Thames, the London Eye and other famous landmarks. The vista is particularly striking in the lead-up to the holidays, with fairy lights dotting the buildings and bridges.

The “Guccified” suite itself is simply the cherry atop this decadent experience, though. In addition to the overnight stay, guests of the room will also enjoy a bottle of Champagne on arrival and a surprise Gucci gift, before embarking on a VIP Gucci shopping spree. You can choose to shop within the comfort of the Royal Suite or head to one of Gucci’s London boutiques in a Rolls-Royce.

When it’s time for an evening aperitif, you can pick from a range of contemporary Italian cocktails to sip in-room. The “1921,” for instance, is a riff on a Negroni with Plymouth Gin, Campari, Vermouth, passionfruit and coconut. Breakfast the next morning is covered, too, and you can also expect private hotel transfers to and from London airports or stations, along with your very own butler and extensive concierge service.

“It’s really exciting that the Savoy continues to inspire this illustrious and innovative fashion house over 100 years later,” Arnold adds.

A stay in the Royal Suite by Gucci seems a perfect way to celebrate the house’s centenary and the movie’s release—just make sure you’re extra nice to the luggage porter. Rates for the Royal Suite by Gucci start from £15,875 per night (or roughly $21,200 at the current exchange rate).

Check out more photos below: