The Waldorf Astoria Will Open in Cancun This Fall

A familiar name in luxury is coming to Cancun. The famed Waldorf Astoria is set to open its doors in the sandy destination this fall.

Located just 15 minutes from Cancun International Airport, Waldorf Astoria Cancun will open this November on 100 acres of coastline. Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed by a calming neutral-tone palette set against marble floors and wood accents. The luxe property will offer all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the brand, even though it will not be all-inclusive like most properties in the area.

The hotel will have 173 rooms to choose from, but the crown jewel is most certainly the oceanfront one-bedroom presidential suite, which comes with multiple private balconies. The unit offers not one but two plunge pools, a pool table for an after-dinner game, a library and private screening room for that movie night in. The bedroom, as you might expect, comes with a plush king-size bed, and a spacious glass-enclosed shower overlooking one of the balconies. In addition to a spacious living area, a separate dining area seats up to 10, in case you plan to bring the whole family.

Ocean view room. Waldorf Astoria Cancun

When it’s time to catch some rays, you can take advantage of three outdoor pools, or, even better, the property’s expansive private beach. The hotel spa, meanwhile, has eight indoor and 13 outdoor treatment rooms for guests, so you don’t have to sacrifice the fresh air to rejuvenate. And, because this is Cancun, you can also opt for a traditional Mexican healing treatment.

As you might expect from a Waldorf Astoria hotel, there will be plenty of dining options onsite. Befitting a hotel set on Cancun’s coastline, the seafood restaurant Malpeque will serve up a menu of freshly caught fish cooked with traditional Mexican spices. For something a little more casual, there’s also a beach bar and an all-day brasserie serving international cuisine.

Lobby bar. Waldorf Astoria Cancun

The Waldorf Astoria Cancun is company’s first location open in the Quintana Roo region. It joins two other properties—The Waldorf Astoria Residence in Los Cabos and the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal—on the country’s Pacific coast.

Rates for rooms start at $678 per night.

Click here to see the Waldorf Astoria Cancun in photos.