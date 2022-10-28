This Catskills Glamping Retreat Lets You Enjoy the Fall Foliage From a Luxury Airstream

AutoCamp‘s tents, tiny houses and trailers are popping up all across the country. Case in point: the luxury glamping chain opened its second East Coast location in June amid the breathtaking Catskill Mountains.

“There are some locations that just feel inevitable to us and the Catskills has always been one of them due to the region’s consistently thriving cultural and outdoor scene,” Autocamp’s CEO and founder Neil Dipaola said in a statement.

Spanning a little over 37 acres in West Saugerties, the leafy oasis comprises 85 separate dwellings for travelers looking to unwind in nature. There are cozy wood cabins, upscale canvas tents, suites with all the mod cons and even custom Airstream trailers. Most of the accommodation sleeps between one and three adults or two adults and two children, but large groups are catered for, too. The Basecamp Suite, for instance, combines a tent with a trailer to create a camp for six adults or four adults and two children. The cabins can also sleep up to five guests.

Suites comes with private fire pits and outdoor areas.

You can, of course, expect a good dose of luxury. The suites come with Tempur-Pedic beds, mini-fridges and spacious bathrooms to make your camp experience as comfortable as possible, as well as private fire pits for toasting the obligatory marshmallows. The cabins, meanwhile, are decked out with full kitchens and covered front porches. AutoCamp says it’s also adding hot tubs to the property at the end of 2022.

In addition, the charming clubhouse provides a space for guests to socialize over local apple cider or craft beer. The welcoming wood interior was inspired by regional Hudson Valley architecture, so you can get a little taste of the area, too.

Naturally, there are a ton of fun outdoor activities you can partake in during your stay. Think parties with live DJ sets, movie nights and wine tours. Of course, you could also opt for a hike through the rugged mountains or enjoy a low-key fireside chat.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the AutoCamp experience with even more East Coast residents and integrating ourselves into the tight-knit Catskills community,” Dipaola adds.

Sounds like a trip Upstate is in order.