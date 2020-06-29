These ‘Jungle Bubble’ Suites in Thailand Let You Sleep Among the Elephants

There’s been an influx of bubble retreats popping up across the globe of late—and with good reason. The highly ‘Grammable domes allow you to sleep under the stars, fully ensconced in nature, without sacrificing any creature comforts. You can expect ensuites, king-sized beds, five-star room service, and if you’re lucky, elephants.

Part of the Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort in Thailand’s mountainous province of Chiang Rai, these “jungle bubbles” are located smack-bang in the middle of an elephant-rich area, offering a true safari experience even as you sleep. The domed suites were custom designed by Eye in the Sky and constructed in a high-tech polyester fabric that can withstand unpredictable tropical weather and keep guests in climate-controlled comfort.

Inside, the 236-square-foot suite features a spacious bedroom with a king-sized bed, an ensuite which is nontransparent, of course, and a living space with a lounge that’s perfect for stargazing. You can expect all the requisite luxury touches, like plush bathrobes, slippers and crisp white bed linen, as well as a fully stocked mini-bar, a 24-hour in-dome dining service and coffee making facilities. Plus, you won’t need to lift a finger; the staff will bring along a dinner basket each night and are available to cater to your every whim.

Of course, the elephants are the standout feature. Each member of the herd was rescued from either illegal logging camps, the city streets or elephant shows and are now living out their remaining days in peace. Since the domes are set on an elevated platform overlooking the herd’s main hang-out spot, you get a prime view of the majestic land mammals without needing to leave the comfort of your bubble.

Conversely, if you’d prefer to be right in the midst of the action, the resort runs a Walking with Giants tour. This allows guests to journey into the jungle with a vet or biologist and learn about the gentle giants while watching them play in their natural environment. The resort also offers a VIP elephant arrival experience in which guests cruise the Mekong aboard a longtail boat before being met at the jetty by a welcoming committee of elephants, along with elephant yoga and an elephant gourmet picnic.

To stay in the jungle bubble, you’ll need to first book a stay at the resort and then reserve the bubble as an overnight activity. The suite usually costs roughly $650 (฿20,000) per night, but from now until July 31, you can reserve it for $390 (฿12,000) per night. You can find out more here.