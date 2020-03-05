Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel Wants to Help You Train Like Tom Brady

If you’ve ever wanted the six-pack of a six-time Super Bowl champ, it might be time for a vacation. The Four Seasons Hotel in Boston has recruited Tom Brady’s team of trainers to help guests get into fighting shape.

Following the full renovation of its fitness facilities, the luxury hotel has opened its freshly painted doors to performance lifestyle brand TB12, which was co-founded by Brady and his personal coach Alex Guerrero. TB12 will not only bring its cutting-edge equipment but also its team of personal trainers, each approved by the Super Bowl-winning quarterback himself.

A true fitness playground, the space features gear like looped and handle resistance bands, kettlebells, weights and more, plus it’s finished in custom-made TB12 turf that enables you to “train like Tom Brady.” Guests can do everything from high-intensity interval training to gentle recovery stretching without ever stepping outside of the hotel.

If that’s not enough to get your heart pumping, the hotel’s concierge team can provide a local jogging map that covers the city’s parks and historic neighborhoods. And when you’re ready to relax, you can make use of the indoor pool, whirpool and sauna.

“At Four Seasons, we appreciate that it’s often challenging for hotel guests to maintain their health and fitness goals while traveling, which is why we are excited to offer a newly renovated Fitness Center and to work with TB12 to support our guests in reaching their full potential here in Boston,” Michael Pedder, general manager at Four Seasons Hotel Boston, said in a statement.

Ready to kick it like a star quarterback? Four Seasons has created an entire package for gym junkies who wish to fully immerse themselves in the fitness lifestyle. Priced from $1,200, the personalized TB12 Experience includes an overnight stay in a luxury Four Seasons suite, plus a 90-minute one-on-one training session with a top-tier body coach that promises to build muscle pliability. On top of that, guests will get a spate of goodies to nourish their weary bodies, including TB12 plant-based protein and electrolytes to optimize performance and recovery.