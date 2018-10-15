Tschuggen Grand Hotel Shuts Down Arosa Ski Resort

Arosa, tucked into the Alps about two hours south of Zurich, is one of those resorts that never feels overrun with tricked-out tourists more interested in the après than the ski. With just 13 lifts and a sleepy main village, it’s a far cry from the crowds flocking to the lifts or jockeying for a prime see-and-be-seen position at one of Courchevel’s many sparkling chalets. But still, the idea of carving first tracks into Arosa’s sugary white snow and putting yourself through the pine-tree paces with virtually no one else around is what adrenaline-fueled daydreams are made of.

And that is exactly what the Tschuggen Grand Hotel lets guests do during its ninth annual Private Mountain event. On November 30, the Leading Hotels of the World resort will kick off the 2018–2019 ski season with a whole day of exclusive access to Arosa’s carefully carved slopes for guests staying at the historic property (the Arosa Bergbahnen cable cars will officially start their winter season the next day). Skiers and snowboarders will get to be among the first to shred the fresh powder dusting the runs that slice through the peaks of the Aroser Hörnil and Weisshorn mountain, with line-free lifts waiting to whisk them up for the next run. When combined with the runs at Lenzerheide Urdenfürggli next door, Arosa offers up nearly 140 miles of on- and off-piste trails for nearly every skill level—ensuring that groups or families with mixed abilities will have plenty of opportunity to both push the envelope and enjoy a few leisurely runs down the mountain. And for those that really want to put their skills to the test, they can go head-to-head with Olympic silver medalist and celebrated World Cup alpine ski racer Didier Cuche, who will also be hitting the slopes that day.

When they need a break from racing down the blues and blacks, guests can head to the alpine barbecue unfolding at the top of the mountain for pulled-pork burgers, Champagne, and traditional mulled wine. And after squeezing in a few more runs before sunset, guests can head back to their cozy suite at the Tschuggen Grand, where the day will culminate with a dinner party complete with live music. The experience then comes to a close with hard-earned relaxation at the world-class Tschuggen Bergoase spa, where guests can revive sore muscles and wind-worn skin with a massage designed especially for skiers, or soak in a ginger and sea-salt bath.