This New Luxury Hotel in Times Square Will Offer 30 ‘Ball Drop Suites’ to Watch New Year’s Eve Unfold

Every year, more than a million people flock to Times Square to witness the ball drop and ring in the New Year. But if you’d rather not deal with the crowds and confetti—around 3,000 pounds of the stuff is dispersed on the colorful occasion—one new luxury hotel offers unparalleled views of the excitement while keeping you in five-star comfort. Well, it will do, once it opens in 2022.

Soaring high above Times Square, TSX Broadway will be a 46-story tower of retail, entertainment and accommodation that promises to revolutionize the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. Every single one of the hotel’s 669 rooms will have epic views of the square through expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows, while the 30 exclusive “Ball Drop Suites” directly overlook, you guessed it, the ball drop. Guests will have access to the hotel directly from West 47th Street, with an elevator to the 11th-floor lobby. While details are rather limited, the elegantly designed rooms feature a calming muted color palette and an array of plush fabrics and finishings.

But it’s more than fancy rooms and upscale amenities that will see this venue stand out amid the sea of neons: TSX Broadway will be the first building in Times Square to feature a permanent outdoor stage and concert venue, designed specifically to entertain the revelers.

In the rendering below, you can see part of the 18,000-square-foot LED sign—the largest transactional sign in the area—which has the technological capabilities to broadcast concerts onto a full-building façade lighting system that will activate the entire 46-story tower. Basically, it’s one helluva light show, even for Times Square.

So, when will the brand-new $2.5 billion tower officially light up? Demolition has just begun on the corner of 47th Street at Broadway and Seventh Avenue—the site currently houses a DoubleTree Hilton hotel and the landmark Palace Theatre—and is expected to be completed sometime in 2022. So, it looks like you’ll have to sort out another New Year’s Eve soirée to attend this year.

Check out more renderings of TSX Broadway below: