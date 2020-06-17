Two New Luxe Hotels That Offer Easy Getaways From New York City (and Yes, They’re Open)

While hotels were considered essential businesses during New York’s PAUSE lockdown, many opted to close, especially those outside of New York City. But with most regions of New York State in Phase 2 and New York City itself in Phase 1 (as of this writing), some hotels have begun opening their doors to summer guests. Among them are brand new spots whose grand openings were delayed due to the pandemic—including two much-anticipated properties: The Roundtree, Amagansett in the Hamptons and Kenoza Hall in the Catskills, both ideal for a weekend getaway from the city.

The Roundtree, Amagansett

The first of the two to launch was The Roundtree, Amagansett, which opened its doors on June 1st. Located about two-and-a-half hours away from Manhattan, right on Main Street in the Hamptons town of Amagansett, the hotel occupies what was once the Gansett Green Manor inn. The revamped property consists of 10 rooms and suites and five stand-alone cottages; those in the main house and the renovated historic barn feature hardwood floors, modern furniture and lighting in neutral tones, while the private cottages, which range from one- to three-bedrooms, have separate living areas with gas fireplaces and private terraces. The three-bedroom cottage is the largest accommodation available, and is ideal for families thanks to its full kitchen, separate dining area, two full bathrooms, and lofted third bedroom with two twin beds. All rooms and cottages are outfitted with Frette linens, fluffy Matouk towels, Grown Alchemist bath products and complimentary minibars stocked with refreshing drinks and local snacks.

Once checked in, most guests will probably want to loll their days away at nearby Indian Wells Beach, where The Roundtree provides chairs, umbrellas, towels, and sand toys; you can also borrow one of the hotel’s chic cruiser bicycles to get there. For those who do stay on property, there’s an expansive lawn with lounge chairs, ping-pong and a firepit around which you can indulge in nightly s’mores. On weekends, adults can join a morning yoga class while little ones enjoy the Lemonade Stand, a program in which the hotel helps kids develop their entrepreneurial skills and raise money for a charity of their choice by setting up a lemonade stand on Main Street.

While there’s no restaurant on site, an included continental breakfast of pastries, yogurt, fresh fruit, juice, tea, and Jack’s Stir Brew coffee is served outside every morning, at tables that are more than six-feet apart. There’s an outdoor grill and full kitchen in the main house that guests can use, and the hotel can arrange for a private chef to do the cooking. All staff wear face masks and strict cleanliness protocols are in effect. Standard rooms start at $596 per night; the three-bedroom cottage starts at $1,495 per night.

Kenoza Hall

If mountains and lakes are more your thing, drive two-and-a-half hours north of Manhattan to Kenoza Hall, which opened June 12th. The latest property from Foster Supply, who also own and run The DeBruce, Arnold House, North Branch Inn, and Nine River Road, Kenoza Hall is the collection’s most luxurious property yet. Perched on a 55-acre lakefront retreat surrounded by the glorious Catskill Mountains, the 22-room hotel sits in a meticulously restored white clapboard former boarding house that dates back to the 1880s.

The building’s Victorian roots are highlighted in the new interior design, made up of custom wallpaper, antique paintings, and bespoke furniture like plush velvet chairs, sleigh beds, and wooden writing desks that double as vanities. Guests can relax in the Sunroom, with its newly-added fieldstone fireplace, and the cozy Map Room, which is lined with guidebooks and vintage maps of the region. There’s also a bar and restaurant and, out back, a swimming pool and the Hemlock Spa. (While not fully open yet, the restaurant currently offers outdoor seating for breakfast and dinner service and picnic lunches during the day.)

Each of Kenoza’s 22 rooms has a unique footprintCanoes and rowboats await those who want to glide along Kenoza Lake, and there are miles of trails around the property that are ripe for exploration. Later, head to the Kneipp-inspired Hemlock Spa (scheduled to open mid-summer), which brings a welcome wellness element to Foster Supply—and this part of the Catskills, for that matter. Aside from treatments rooted in naturopathy and hydrotherapy, the facilities include outdoor walking paths with sensations designed to stimulate the senses, curated gardens, a barrel sauna, a hot tub and a Movement Studio for classes in aerial yoga, sound therapy, guided meditation and more.

In keeping with current guidelines, all rooms are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and high-touch amenities like throw blankets, throw pillows, and magazines have been removed. Additionally, no one will enter the room during your stay unless you specifically request the room to be cleaned. Face masks and hand sanitizer are provided and all staff are required to wear face masks. Rooms start at $499 per night, suites at $669 per night.