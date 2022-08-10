This New Glamping Resort in Utah Takes You to the Edge of Bryce Canyon National Park

For those who want to get off the grid in style, a new luxury glamping resort has arrived in Utah.

Under Canvas opened its latest location earlier this month just 15 minutes from Bryce Canyon National Park and located on 750 acres of land at over 7,000 feet in elevation. The property features 50 safari-style canvas tents surrounded by forest and majestic landscapes. All the tents come with private ensuite bathrooms with elevated decks complete with furnishings from West Elm. Guests can expect king-size beds, bedside lanterns, a wood-burning stove and USB charging packs in case you don’t want to feel too off the grid.

The property includes two signature tents—Stargazer Tent with a viewing window above your bed to study the night sky and the Hoodoo Suite Tent with two adjoining tents with a private deck, firepit and outdoor area for groups to socialize.

Accommodations include various complimentary adventure activities organized by local outfitters on the ground. Guests can also enjoy creative dining experiences that spotlight the regional cuisine while enjoying the views of the Escalante Mountains and Mount Dutton in the background.

The hotel manages to make guests feel like they are away from reality with its complete off-the-grid system—meaning the property runs on only fully renewable energy and is powered by solar energy with an onsite array for staying self-sustainable.

“With access to the outdoors being more in demand than ever, delivering a new opportunity for travelers to get outside and connect with nature at our 10th camp couldn’t be more exciting,” Under Canvas CEO Matt Gaghen said in a press statement.“ We’re thrilled to expand our number of locations along this wildly popular route of iconic national parks while enhancing our multi-camp itinerary within one trusted, upscale brand experience.”

The hotel is the fifth addition to the brand’s Grand Circle locations, which includes sister camps in Zion, Moab, Grand Canyon and Lake Powell-Grand Staircase.

The glamping camp is open for reservations from now through September 26th. The regular season will run for May through September each year after. Room rates for tents start at $314 per night, suite tents start at $399 per night.