Venice’s Iconic Bauer Hotel Will Reopen Under the Rosewood Flag in 2025

One of Venice’s most acclaimed Grand Canal hotels will soon undergo some changes.

The legendary, family-owned five-star Bauer Hotel, built in 1880, will close its doors this November for a multi-year renovation. When it reopens in 2025, it will be managed by the Rosewood Hotel group. The new hotel is expected to host over 100 rooms with several signature suites and one extravagant presidential suite. While the key count is similar to its current configuration, the luxe new version will include a bistro-style restaurant and bar, outdoor pool and luxury retail space that spans more than 32,000 square feet, helping to create a more elevated Italian stay.

The hotel is being remodeled by Venice-based architect Alberto Trosello and interior design group Bar Studio. The duo will meticulously repair the hotel’s original Gothic-byzantine façade, grand winding staircase and interior elements such as Venetian flooring, chandeliers and furniture that all highlight the hotel’s rich past. Construction will also factor in sustainability, as the property aims to obtain three eco-friendly certificates including the Green Pass (proof of Covid-19 free grounds), Klima Haus (proof of the building’s CO2 neutrality status) and LEED Gold (proof it meets energy use standards for lighting, water and material use).

That work will include adding a rooftop garden to the hotel, which already boasts a seventh-floor outdoor space regarded as the highest terrace in the city. Located on the Bauer’s seventh floor, the terrace is lovingly referred to as “Settimo Cielo,” or Seventh Heaven.

The Bauer also houses the largest wellness center in Venice. How and whether it will be updated during the renovation was not immediately clear, but it currently features a hammam, eight treatment rooms and hydro-massage baths.

Bauer Hotel is currently owned by real estate developer Signa Prime Selection, which tapped Rosewood to manage the property. “This modern ultra-luxury hotel—in combination with first-class restaurants and an impressive rooftop garden—is set to become Venice’s new center of attraction,” says Heinz Peter Hager, President of Signa Italia in a statement.

Rosewood’s President, Radha Arora added that “we are thrilled to be growing Rosewood’s presence in Europe with this pivotal addition in such a magnificent and beloved city like Venice. (Across) our portfolio we have been honored with opportunities to restore and reimagine many historic spaces across the globe, and we are incredibly thankful that Rosewood has been to be chosen to help breathe new life into Hotel Bauer.”

Rosewood Hotel Bauer will join the group’s growing Italian portfolio which includes the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco in Tuscany and its forthcoming Rosewood Rome hotel, slated to open in 2024.