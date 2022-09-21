Veuve Cliquot Is Opening a Champagne-Themed Beachside Hotel Pop-Up in Australia This Fall

Veuve Clicquot isn’t just about bubbly. The French Champagne savants are entering new territory in the form of a five-star accommodations. The brand recently unveiled its new beachside hotel pop-up in Noosa, Australia, set to open this fall.

The temporary luxe accommodations have only five suites, each of which offers roughly 485 square feet. All the rooms have a private balcony draped with Clicquot-themed table and chairs. When you arrive at the pop-up after being chauffeured in a private Tesla transfer, you’ll receive a welcome pack with a swag bag of Veuve Clicquot beach-ready essentials: a beach tote and towel to take to the nearby Sunshine Beach, as well as a solaire notebook to help remember your getaway.

Outside of your room, you can socialize in the Clicquot-themes lounge for a game of pool and stop by the fully stocked Champagne bar. When you’re feeling peckish, you’ll be able to order from a menu you create with the help of a personal chef. If you were to—God forbid—run out of bubbly, don’t fret—there is a special phone for a 24-hour, on-demand concierge to deliver complimentary Veuve Clicquot to your room door.

Bar and pool table inside of lounge. James Vodka/Veuve Clicquot

Guests can also take advantage of a full gym, complimentary yoga and surf lessons with—what else—Veuve Clicquot surfboards. You can also catch a movie in the private screening room or book a treatment at the onsite spa, if you’re in need of a little rejuvenation.

“Hotel Clicquot Noosa is the ultimate place to live the Veuve Clicquot life. From the moment you step over the threshold of Hotel Clicquot, you enter a world of luxury with a Clicquot yellow twist,” Nicola Ho, a Veuve Clicquot executive, wrote via email to Robb Report. “From a simple glass of Clicquot whilst taking in the panoramic ocean views to sunrise surfing on Clicquot surfboards and a vintage speed boat picnic journey, life is never ordinary at Hotel Clicquot. It’s a ‘solaire’ experience filled with sunshine, luxury and, of course, exceptional Champagne.”

The pop-up hotel will only be open for short time, from November 3 to 13. However, there is some hope that the glitzy Champagne hotel pop-up to make an international tour. The maison told Robb Report that there are discussions about opening the pop-up in other countries, though no definite plans have been made yet.

Interested travelers will have to wait a little longer before booking reservations. While the Veuve Clicquot website says the hotel is currently sold out, there will be an additional drop of rooms sometime next week, according the brand. Rates start at 7,000 AUD (roughly $4,661) for a two-night package for two. Guests can also pay an additional $1,000 to add on a vintage speed boat tour and a private picnic.

