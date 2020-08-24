Quantcast
// RR One

Exclusive: First Look at the New Viceroy Hotel in Washington, DC

The new hotel just opened in the Logan Circle neighborhood. Here's what it's like inside and out.

Viceroy Washington DC Courtesy Viceroy Washington DC

For its first hotel in Washington, D.C., Viceroy Hotels & Resorts has created a place that celebrates the destination in its design and that, given the current climate, has been specifically envisioned to serve as a safe haven for both visitors and locals. Set in the Logan Circle neighborhood, in what was formerly the Mason & Rook hotel, the much-anticipated Viceroy Washington DC opened in mid-August with amenities such as a café and wine bar with the largest patio off of 14th Street, a rooftop offering outdoor lounging space and 178 rooms that are not only among the largest in town, but that also have things—like no-touch Google NestHub “virtual concierges” and ample workspaces—that address what guests are looking for today.

Viceroy Washington DC

An exclusive look at the hotel’s Gallery, which features works by local artists  Courtesy Viceroy Washington DC

“Our focus was launching our modern, artful hotel with safety and emotional comfort at the forefront for both our guests and colleagues, which meant changing the ways we were used to operating,” Jeffrey Harvey, the hotel’s interim general manager, tells Robb Report. “We had to learn how our team could provide a modern luxury experience to guests in a ‘new normal,’ which we achieved by honing in on our advanced commitment to cleanliness and social distancing guidelines.” (It’s all in keeping with Viceroy’s Promise of Cleanliness protocols.) Harvey adds that touches like the oversized rooms and thoughtful amenities “allow guests to enjoy a peaceful respite—which, at present, is what a lot of people seem to be looking for—and a welcome, comfortable change of scenery.”

Viceroy Washington DC

The spacious patio has firepits and nooks made for social distancing  Courtesy Viceroy Washington DC

The “scenery” of the hotel is notable, as well. Past a striking mural on the façade by Brandon Hill, co-founder of No Kings Collective, guests will find spaces that pay tribute to the destination. “Our goal was to create a welcoming, neighborhood hotel that highlights the creative spirit and diversity of artistry in the District,” says Jennifer Johanson, president and CEO of California-based EDG Design, which oversaw the transformation of the building. “The hotel’s design and aesthetic were pulled from its eclectic surroundings.” Accordingly, you’ll find a gallery featuring rotating exhibits of works by local artists, a bar and restaurant that references the jazz heritage of Logan Circle and art pieces throughout that help tell the city’s story—from a cardboard collage of D.C. native Marvin Gaye to a painting of the city’s iconic cherry blossoms.

Up in the rooms, things like custom-curated jazz playlists further keep the D.C. connection going. And there’s more to come, too, including the opening of Hush, a seasonal rooftop cocktail bar, and of the contemporary Dovetail bar and restaurant. Viceroy fans will also be able to enjoy a second D.C. property from the brand when Hotel Zena opens later this year. Rates start at $225 a night. 

More Hotels

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Hotels

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad