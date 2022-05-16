Richard Branson Is Opening His Next Luxury Hotel on a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Spain

Ay, Dios mío! Sir Richard Branson is bringing a little more luxury to Spain’s Balearic Islands.

The billionaire’s Virgin Limited Edition, which currently oversees seven high-end retreats across the globe, has just announced it’s building a new outpost in Mallorca. Slated to open in the summer of 2023, the new hotel is part of the 810-acre Son Bunyola Estate, which sits within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Serra de Tramuntana mountains.

Named simply the Son Bunyola Hotel, the property is based around an existing finca (a traditional farming manor) that dates back to the 15th century. Replete with charming, original features, the new boutique hotel will comprise 28 rooms, two restaurants, dining terraces, lounges and a swimming pool. In addition, there are three stand-alone villas—Sa Terra Rotja, Sa Punta de S’Aguilla and Son Balagueret—already located on the estate that offer three or four bedrooms and, of course, a little more privacy.

Construction on the hotel actually began last June with the help of Gras Architects and Mallorca-based interior designer Rialto Living. The team focused on restoring existing structures, such as the main finca and the tafona (a historic olive press), while incorporating an array of local materials and techniques. Think stone arches, wrought ironwork and lime render.

VLE has also incorporated a few sustainable features into the hotel, too. For starters, the hot water will be pre-heated using energy collected from the air conditioning and refrigeration cooling systems, while the boiler will be powered by using recycled wood chips. The new building management system, meanwhile, will monitor and control the property’s lighting, A/C and power consumption.

Accommodations aside, the estate is set in one of the most prestigious and protected areas of the region. Surrounded by citrus, almond and olive trees, it also offers spectacular views of the Mediterranean coastline and picturesque countryside. Furthermore, it’s a mere stone’s throw from Mallorca’s famous cliffside restaurant Sa Foradada, which serves up paella, fresh seafood and other delicious wood-fired dishes.

“The northwest coast of Mallorca has always been a very special place for Sir Richard Branson and Virgin Limited Edition,” Jon Brown, managing director of Virgin Limited Edition, said in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to restore this beautiful monument and honor its rich history, and look forward to welcoming another small luxury hotel to our portfolio—not least inviting guests across the globe to discover this unspoiled corner of the world.”

Son Bunyola Estate will be Virgin Limited Edition’s first property in Spain. The group’s other hideaways include Kasbah Tamadot in Morocco and the Caribbean’s Moskito and Necker Islands—the latter two of which Branson himself is often found at.

Reservations for Son Bunyola Estate’s hotel and private villas will open later this year.