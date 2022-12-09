Chicago’s Waldorf Astoria Got a Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover—Here’s a Look Inside

After a multimillion-dollar makeover, the Waldorf Astoria Chicago is debuting its new look.

Located in Chi-town’s tony Gold Coast, the grand château–like hotel recently completed its property-wide renovation. The great minds behind the decadent face lift are the award-winning KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, which was responsible for the genesis of the accommodation’s original look for its 2009 opening.

As soon as you walk into the new space, you’ll encounter one of the many chic design updates found throughout the hotel. The revamped open lobby allows for a seamless check-in process and a lounge area for you to convene, grab a coffee and socialize with other guests. Inside the area, make sure to check out the Peacock Lounge—a parlor that’s a nod to the original Peacock Alley at the landmark Waldorf Astoria New York. Mirroring the historic hotel, the space has real feather wall panels with plush velvet-upholstered seating.

All of the rooms have received refreshed modern look inspired by French fashion masters, with a warm white color palette and pinstripe accents. The property has also added two new grand suites to its portfolio—the 1,800-square-foot Astoria Suite and a lavish 2,400-square-foot Presidential Suite that both evoke a sense of Parisian charm with its bright metal accents and polished wood floors. Inside the two-bedroom Presidential suite, you’ll find a duo of en suite bathrooms, a spacious living room and two terraces.

Presidential suite bedroom. Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

When it comes to dining, you can feast in the new Brass Track brasserie that offers up a Chicago twist. The Midwest-sourced American menu is ideal for lively dinners or for power lunches with executives looking to seal a business deal. If breakfast is your favorite meal of the day, make sure to stop by for the restaurant’s bottomless brunches on the weekends. Signature dishes from the menu include savory lobster toast or a classic porterhouse steak with marrow butter. But, of course, if you’re in the mood for a drink, you can always grab a cocktail by the spacious bar. The renovation also brought about the return of the property’s neighborhood cocktail lounge, Bernard’s, which specializes in craft drinks, now housed in a newly revamped interior.

Looking to wind down? Check out the new enhanced spa experience at the property’s namesake spa and health club, which includes a couple’s treatment room with romantic design aesthetics to set the mood. There are also fresh treatments on offer, such as the custom uplift facial from Biologique Recherche through a new partnership with the international skin care brand.

It might be time for another trip to the Windy City.

Rates for the room start from $391 per night.

Click here to see the Waldorf Astoria Chicago in photos.