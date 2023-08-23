This Washington D.C. Hotel Now Offers a ‘Pawsidential’ Suite Package to Pamper Your Pooch

A luxury hotel in the nation’s capital is going to the dogs—in the best way possible.

In honor of International Dog Day, the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. is debuting the Pawsidential Suite Package on August 26. The offering means that you and a four-legged friend can check into one of the property’s signature suites and enjoy a variety of plush extras during a two-night stay. This includes an on-call pet concierge dedicated to making sure your pup is treated like the VIP—very important pet—they are.

Sophie awaits a doggy treat in plush bedding Cameron Whitman Photography, LLC

Waldorf Astoria’s D.C. location was originally a post office which opened in 1899. Between 2016 and 2022, it was a Trump International Hotel, and it’s been a Hilton property since last spring. The building’s clock tower houses what are called the “Bells of Congress,” and its federally protected observation deck is open to guests.

In a nod to its history, the hotel will let you borrow mailman costumes for Instagrammable photo-ops in front of the historic mailboxes outside the property. Pagerie, a luxury pet clothing and accessories company, has supplied the hotel with custom beds, treats, and a robe to pamper your pooch. And a partnership with BondVet grants your dog access to discounted telehealth appointments, should they need to check in with a doctor while you’re away from home.

@SundayTheGoldenRetreiver sitting pretty on a signature suit bed part of the package. Cameron Whitman Photography, LLC

“A dog-lover myself, I am looking forward to the launch of the Pawsidential Suite Package at our already pet-friendly property,” says general manager Senih Geray in a statement. “We want to ensure the same level of service reaches the four-legged friends of our guests as it does the guests themselves.”

He goes on to say, “As we curated the package we wanted to make it unique to the Waldorf Astoria Washington D.C. with nods to both the larger Waldorf brand and the property’s history as the Old Post Office. We have no doubt dogs will be reluctant to go home after experiencing the effortless luxury and attention to detail that we pride ourselves on.”

You can book the Pawsidential Suite Package, starting this Saturday by directly calling the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. Visit its website for more details.