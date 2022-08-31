Waldorf Astoria Just Opened a Luxurious 200-Key Hotel in the Heart of Kuwait

Waldorf Astoria has arrived in Kuwait.

Hilton’s famed hotel brand, which has more than 30 locations across the globe, has opened its first property in the Middle Eastern country. The newcomer is just a short drive from some of Kuwait’s most popular sites and attractions, such as the Grand Mosque and the Kuwait Opera House. In other words, it’s the perfect home base for explorers.

The 200-key hotel was inspired by the original Waldorf in New York and features the same swanky interiors with glitzy golden fixtures. In addition to a range of contemporary rooms, it sports 44 lavish suites with views of the city skyline. The real gem, however, is the elegant Royal Suite on the property’s top floor. Spanning more than 3,700 square feet, it offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious living area, an office, a dining room and, of course, panoramic vistas. Guests will also have a personal butler on hand to take care of any requests.

All guests will enjoy Waldorf’s trademark personal concierge service that can arrange bespoke experiences throughout your stay. Guests staying in the Ikaros Club rooms, Ikaros Club Suites, Presidential Suites or the Royal Suite will also get exclusive access to the Ikaros Club. It includes special dining options, a library, a business center and a private meeting room with personalized service. Elsewhere, there is an onsite kids club to keep any little ones entertained.

Another highlight is the spa. Measuring more than 13,000 square feet, it comes complete with three Hammams, two vitality pools and an array of top-notch treatments. In line with the rest of the Waldorfs, the new location caters to gourmets, too. It offers three dining options, including an upscale restaurant called AVA, a Japanese robatayaki restaurant named ROKA and a venue dubbed Peacock Alley that serves the hotel’s signature afternoon tea.

This will actually be the third Hilton property in Kuwait, but the first Waldorf Astoria in the country.

“We are very excited to be expanding our portfolio in Kuwait to include the iconic Waldorf Astoria, which brings an elevated luxury guest experience to the country,” Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, president, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, Hilton, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests to this outstanding property, which will no doubt be one of Kuwait’s most prestigious landmarks.”

Room rates start at $585 per night; suites start at $1,135 per night.