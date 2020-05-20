Tired of Working From Home? The All-Suite London West Hollywood Now Has a Work-From-Hotel Program

If you’re based in Los Angeles, you can now try working from a hotel, instead. Beginning June 1, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills will offer a new remote working concept designed to provide an option for those of us that might need a change of scenery—and for business that might not yet be prepared to reopen their existing offices in keeping with current governmental requirements. Dubbed “Offices at The London West Hollywood,” the program allows for the rental of spacious converted suites for a monthly rate and features amenities like a dedicated “Commissary Menu” created by the hotel’s executive chef.

The idea for the program came to Greg Velasquez, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, during a recent morning commute, when he heard a CNBC interview with business leaders about the challenges of adapting their workplaces to meet health and social distancing guidelines. “A light bulb went off,” Velasquez told Robb Report. “I realized that the extraordinary size and layout of our guest rooms—which start at 725-square-feet, and have wet bars, private balconies, and rectangular floor plans—made them perfect for conversion to offices.” Velasquez also notes that the hotel, which has remained open during the Covid-19 crisis and has implemented strict protection protocols, “is cleaned constantly, staffed around the clock, open seven days a week, and capable of offering F&B services”—adding to the conveniences.

Under the program, which will be offered at least through the end of 2020, interested parties can rent one of the suites for a starting rate of $5,000 a month; under standard daily hotel rates, those same rooms would typically go for nearly $10,500 a month. Suites range from 725- to 1,975-square-feet, and have been converted to feature work desks, chairs and seating areas (minus the beds), wall-mounted TVs, and high-speed internet. All utilities and limited janitorial service will be provided, while on-site valet parking is available for an additional $300 per vehicle. Executive chef Anthony Keene has also created the special “Commissary Menu” for office guests, featuring dishes like roasted chicken with mushrooms and risotto, brown rice bowls with mixed veggies, and baby spinach salad with shrimp and avocado. Meals can be picked up at a to-go station at the lobby level London Bar or delivered to your office suite for a nominal service charge.