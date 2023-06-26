Sindalah: The Jewel in the Red Sea

WELCOME TO SINDALAH: AN ISLAND LIKE NO OTHER

Where do you go when you’re in pursuit of a destination that comes with a sense of discovery and wonder? An alluring new idyll set amid the crystalline waters of the Red Sea promises all that and much more.

GLAMOUR IN THE RED SEA

Sindalah lies just off the northwestern shores of Saudi Arabia, and when it welcomes its first visitors in 2024, it’s set to reshape the international yachting calendar. A host of luxurious experiences outside the traditional Mediterranean and Caribbean seasons await—all of which will unfold just a short sail down the Suez Canal from Europe. With a climate more akin to that of the Mediterranean or the Caribbean and cooler than the rest of the Gulf, Sindalah is very much a year-round destination. It’s also unscathed by the vicissitudes of winter weather, tropical storms, and hurricanes. Visitors can sail to Sindalah by boat from most major Mediterranean yachting destinations within 17 hours; once there, an 86-berth marina and 75 offshore buoys will accommodate even the world’s largest vessels, with a capacity to host superyachts up to 590 feet in length.

While its cerulean waters may give those of other tropical resorts a run for their money, Sindalah will be home to a unique and diverse array of experiences. It’ll be easy enough to while away an afternoon at the beach or by the pool, but there’s so much more to Sindalah. Far from the crowds of the French Riviera and the Caribbean, this exclusive hideaway blends the buzz of Monaco with the chic style of Saint-Tropez. Days filled with sailing, scuba diving, shopping, and spa treatments will flow into lively evenings spent bouncing between the high-end restaurants and lounges spread around the island.

A CUTTING-EDGE MARINA WITH ITALIAN DESIGN

The ambitious architecture of Sindalah is being led by Florence-based architect and superyacht designer Luca Dini, a global leader in the industry. Dini and his team, including naval engineers, textile and furniture designers, 3-D animators, and more, have designed nearly 100 superyachts and are responsible for some of the sleekest, chicest vessels that cruise the world’s waters today. “Sindalah is a one-of-a-kind island with diverse, coexisting venues,” says Dini. “We have designed all these areas to create something new and innovative.”

And now that Dini has set his sights on Sindalah, his intimate knowledge of terrestrial and maritime architecture and his deep understanding of the needs and passions of the global yachting community will ensure that the design of Sindalah is like no other destination in the world. “Our goal is to bring the very same attention to detail to architecture as we have in yacht design and to manufacture and bring the best artisans to replicate these results,” he says.

On Sindalah, leading technologies, such as solar-responsive kinetic roofing and 3-D-cast crystal glass, are woven into the fabric of the architecture. Sindalah’s marina will offer services that draw superyacht owners to the world’s finest marinas.

A PLACE TO STAY, AND TO STAY LONGER

Visitors to Sindalah will check into the cosseting confines of sumptuous new hotels, including three offerings from Marriott International and one from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s first Autograph Collection hotel will be an immersive retreat with 66 rooms and suites; it will be joined by two Luxury Collection properties: a beach resort with 70 rooms and villas and an all-suite hotel in the heart of Sindalah’s lively marina district, with 115 suites. Meanwhile, the Four Seasons will have 225 rooms and suites overlooking the beach, along with 52 villas with plunge pools and Presidential and Royal Villas. The island will also have an exceptional beach club, 51 stores, extensive sports, spa, and wellness facilities, a calendar of festivals and events throughout the year, and 38 high-end culinary offerings.

“With Sindalah, what we are creating is effectively a new, yearlong yachting destination,” says Chris Newman, executive director of NEOM Hotel Development. “We are creating our own style of dining—culinary offerings that are high-end, varied, and completely unique.

Each hotel partner at Sindalah will offer guests a different gastronomic journey with one-off and homegrown concepts in partnership with some of the most renowned chefs and brands, and we are working closely with young Saudi talent to help develop the next generation of chefs and dining.”

Sindalah aims to be a “five-minute destination,” with all the island’s services and amenities reachable with a quick stroll. Road-and car-free, the only pressing traffic concerns will be where to sail for the best snorkeling or swimming on any particular day.

WORLD-CLASS GOLFING

Sindalah is also set to become one of the region’s most popular golf destinations, with its world-class 6,474-yard par-70 course, masterminded by world-renowned golf architect Robert Trent Jones Jr. With 18 tees, Sindalah’s lush golf course will deliver two unique nine-hole experiences, as well as golf suites fitted with state-of-the-art ball-tracking technology and data feedback, along with a 306-yard driving range.

The course will feature a links-style layout spread across a one-of-a-kind setting. The undulating greens and rolling fairways will look out over spectacular Red Sea views, catering to all levels of play and providing dreamy distractions at the same time.

THE FIRST FORAY TO NEOM

While it’s poised to show the world its first glimpse of the pioneering destination of NEOM, Sindalah is also promising curious travelers a taste of something completely new and utterly untrammeled, a thrilling new chapter for travelers around the world. “Sindalah, and in the future the archipelago of NEOM, will be the ultimate destination for yacht owners,” says Dini, “amid the beauty of crystalline waters and the comfort of every super-luxury service imaginable.

