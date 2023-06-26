The Legend Begins: Exploring Sindalah’s New Horizons

While I was growing up near the Red Sea in the Saudi city of Jeddah, some of my fondest memories were made along the Corniche: gazing out over the soaring plume of the King Fahd fountain—the world’s tallest—and playing hopscotch alongside an assortment of sculptures dotting the seafront promenade, blissfully unaware that they had been installed by modern-art masters like Joan Miró and Henry Moore.

This was during a time when the wonders of this beautiful coast were off-limits to most travelers and I could never have fathomed the transformation taking place throughout the region today. And yet, not far up the seaboard from where my childhood quietly unfolded, an area that until now was firmly off the radar is poised to become a glittering fixture on the global yachting circuit.

Sindalah: It’s a beguiling word, rolling off the tongue like a melody and sparking a sense of intrigue and curiosity. Thanks to an unprecedented reinvention taking place along the Red Sea, a majestic desert and a string of islands floating in these pristine waters are being developed into one of the world’s most thrilling destinations. By now you’ve likely heard about the ambitions of NEOM, in the northwestern reaches of Saudi Arabia, where a futuristic new city and even a ski resort are set to emerge from the sands in the coming years. But this is no mirage: The gateway to this cutting-edge region will be unveiled in 2024 when a legion of international jet-setters converges on Sindalah’s shores. Consider it a 21st-century renaissance. Contemporary visionaries have set out to bring the heights of luxury and glamour to an untrammeled island just a stone’s throw from the Mediterranean, reimagining the international yachting calendar in the process.

In this section, you’ll find everything you need to get into a sailing state of mind in the months leading up to Sindalah’s starry debut. A cadre of style experts decodes what black tie looks like on board this season, and we’ve curated the perfect watch wardrobe to match. Ever wonder what goes into appointing the world’s most stunning superyachts with bespoke art collections? Sought-after curators divulge how a wave of new talents is bringing the most coveted commissions to life. (Hint: 24-karat gold leaf and Aston Martin– worthy components may be involved.) Elsewhere, Robb Report editor at large Mark Ellwood sets sail for St. Barts, where he bypasses the island’s legendary nightlife to get a glimpse of its more natural side. And in our fashion feature, we head to the coast of Panama with all the inspiration you need for a nautical-chic wardrobe. It’s time to start packing; perhaps I’ll see you on the beach at Sindalah.