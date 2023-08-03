5 Luxe Convertibles to Pair With Epic Road Trips Around the World

Summer road trips are in full swing, and options abound for open-air auto enthusiasts. The livelihood of the convertible might be threatened by hulking SUVs, but a handful of sporty stalwarts continue to validate the timeless allure of alfresco driving—especially when that ragtop is paired with the right road. Seeking to alchemize a few ideal combinations, we paired some of the most evocative convertibles available today with a handful of our all-time favorite coastal roads.

Mercedes-AMG SL63: Mount Teide, Tenerife

Mercedes-AMG SL63

It’s only fitting that this seemingly placid iteration of Mercedes-Benz’s SL roadster tackles Mt. Teide; the swoopy Benz discreetly harbors supercar-like powers, while the Canary Islands’ picturesque peak lays claim to being the tallest point in Spain. Surrounded by the azure waters off the coast of east Africa, the road to Mt. Teide’s summit is a tumbling and twisting ode to all things majestic, the perfect place to make full use of the SL63’s understated athleticism. mbusa.com

Bugatti Mistral: Route Napoléon, France

This 200-mile stretch in Southern France was originally negotiated by Napoleon Bonaparte, the French leader whose diminutive stature was famously countered by a towering ego. The great irony of the Bugatti Mistral is that there’s nothing subscale about this 1,578-horsepower beast. Bugatti’s last 16-cylinder model exudes bigness from its footprint to its pavement devouring speed, making it a delightfully overstated way to negotiate the epic road that spans from Golf-Juan to Grenoble. The only thing not plus-sized about the Mistral is its scarcity: only 99 examples will be built. bugatti.com

Porsche 911 Cabriolet: Garden Route, South Africa

A spot in South Africa has been dubbed the Cradle of Humankind for laying claim to the oldest human fossils on earth. It’s only natural that the venerable Porsche 911, now nearly six decades old, is paired with South Africa’s classic Garden Route. Between the dramatic seafront cliffs and the lush forested sections, Porsche’s tried-and-true cabriolet offers a level-headed view of the road ahead and what recedes in the rearview—a balanced meditation on space and time. porsche.com

WATCH

Ferrari SF90 Spider: Puglia, Italy

Ferrari SF90 Spider

This extroverted Italian feels right at home in its native country but craves open roads, not crowded cities. What better antidote for the crush of Rome and Milan than the idyllic expanses of Puglia, the region at the heel of Italy’s boot that’s immersed in the shimmering Adriatic. Come for the traffic-free routes, stay for the crystal clear waters, gourmet food, and inimitable Italian charm. ferrari.com

Meyers Manx 2.0 EV: Road to Hana, Hawaii

Meyers Manx 2.0 EV

The notorious Road to Hana is a 64-mile scenic rollercoaster that connects Kahului to eastern Maui. Once known for its poor pavement and patchy potholes, the route now cuts through the jagged naturescape with a ribbon of pristine pavement. If one were to veer off this beaten path, the forthcoming Meyers Manx 2.0 EV would be an ideal way to experience nature thanks to its quiet operation and infinite headroom. Even better: the Manx’s retro silhouette blends seamlessly into these pristine surroundings. meyersmanx.com