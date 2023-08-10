England Meets New England at a Longstanding Cape Cod favorite

There are few places that embody quintessential New England charm more than Cape Cod: 560 miles of beach and laid-back coastal lifestyle make it one of the most alluring summer escapes in the northeast. One of the Massachusetts peninsula’s most storied grande dames is the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, dating back to 1925 and presiding over Harwich’s Round Cove.

Along with other new additions—think pickleball courts, paddleball clinics, and a new dog-friendly policy with a host of perks and services for furry friends—the historic 120-key resort introduced a stylish new offering this summer in the form of a partnership with iconic wax cotton jacket brand Barbour. The collaboration, the first of its kind between the heritage UK label and a US luxury hotel, marries Barbour’s British coastal roots with Cape Cod’s charm—making sure guests are always outfitted with the necessary gear to make the most of Wequassett’s experiences, whether their holiday preferences skew active or relaxed.

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club

When I first heard of the partnership, I imagined donning wellies and Barbour’s iconic wax coat on a breezy beach walk, or while exploring nearby Chatham downtown. But upon checking in, I discovered that Barbour’s presence permeates throughout the resort: Perfectly stacked classic Barbour jackets hang from the Borrowing Closet next to the front desk; there’s a foraging-inspired tasting menu at Twenty-Eight Atlantic; and, scanning, the menu at Thoreau’s, I discovered a drink inspired by the Barbour way of life—The Explorer features Macallan 12 Year Old, honey, lemon, and orange bitters.

WATCH

Summer, particularly Cape Cod summer, may be fleeting, but this year Wequassett announced it will remain open year-round—meaning guests will have even more seasons to dress for. Barbour’s countrywear will be available for loan in men’s, women’s, and kids fits on a complimentary basis, helping guests navigate the unpredictability of New England weather even in the shoulder seasons. For a more encompassing stay, consider booking The Barbour Field Guide Experience (rates starting at $470 per night) for an exclusive Barbour welcome gift for two and complimentary Explorer cocktail. It’s a perfect complement to the other British nods on the property, from the Molton Brown bath amenities to the British executive chef, James Hackney.

The Barbour Borrowing Closet at Wequassett

For my last evening at the resort, the gas fire pit was ablaze as I sat on the Twenty-Eight Atlantic terrace, with a tartan blanket wrapped around my legs to ward off the coastal chill hovering in the air and my Barbour jacket zipped all the way up. I took a sip of my Macallan and looked out to the misty bay of Round Cove, and for the briefest of moments I felt like I could have been across the pond in Simonside. Wequassett may have been a beloved favorite for nearly a century, but now it’s evolving to be a resort for all seasons—and more stylish than ever.