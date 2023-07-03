What’s New in New England This Summer, From Maine to Rhode Island

The shores of New England become a boundless playground each summer, made all the more sweet by the fact that the fun only lasts from June through September. Traveling north, the coastline unfolds like a series of postcards: Great blue globes of hydrangeas and clapboard cottages clad in rose-covered trellises. Quaint Quaker whaling towns with cobblestone streets and impressive Federal style architecture. Old captains’ houses with widow walks, seagulls balanced atop wharf pilings, and calm harbors reflecting the shimmering masts of myriad sailboats. Undulating dunes clad in seagrass give way to endless beaches and the ocean. It seems like there’s a lighthouse around every corner, or a tiny, well-worn fishing village where generations of the same families have been pulling up lobsters and fish for centuries. It never gets old — but for those who have experienced it before, here’s a look at a spate of newer, under-the-radar things to do in New England this summer.

Maine

Aragosta at Goose Cove Capshore Photography

Given its 3,500 miles of coastline, it’s not surprising that New England’s northernmost state has a lot going on. In Kennebunkport, the new men’s shop Dannah gives the chicest Soho boutiques a run for their money, with accessories ranging from wallets, watches, belts, sunglasses, and hats to bespoke apparel. Further north in Portland, the brand-new Fore Points Marina can accommodate yachts of all sizes and has a busy calendar of festive events and live music. It’s also conveniently located within walking distance of the Old Port and its vibrant culinary scene and superb shopping. Located in the absurdly picturesque town of Camden is the Gilded Age mansion-turned-inn The Norumbega, a neo-Gothic gem that was purchased last year by noted New York architect William Tims and his partner, Brett Haynie, who are currently working their magic and updating the historic property. Further up, in “Downeast Maine,” the picturesque hamlet of Castine is home to Dennett’s Wharf, a new offering from the powerhouse team behind Olmsted in Brooklyn. Owner Max Katzenberg and chef Taylor Hester (formerly of Husk in Charleston) will start catering dockside for diners who wish to remain aboard their boats. Meanwhile, Aragosta at Goose Cove has been open for five years but is yet to be discovered by the tourist hordes. Both a destination restaurant and luxury cottages on 231 acres, it’s one of Downeast’s best-kept secrets. Finally, the Claremont Hotel in Southeast Harbor has everything the discerning vacationer could hope for: luxury guest rooms, cottages, and cabins and larger houses to rent, with numerous decks and porches from which to enjoy views of Somes Sound and Cadillac Mountain, and private charters on both sail and power boats. Best of all, it’s conveniently located to everything Acadia National Park has to offer.

Nantucket

Greydon House Douglas Friedman

After checking into the island’s chicest new boutique hotel, The Greydon House on Broad Street, plot your plan of attack on all the new dining options available on New England’s biggest foodie island. Downstairs at the inn is the charming Venetian taverna Via Mare, but other new offerings abound. Over on Harbour Square, chef Gabriel Frasca of Straight Wharf is adding a fish market and 62-seat clam shack to his popular eatery. In homage to the ice cream shop that formerly occupied the space, Frasca will also offer soft-serve. The Gray Lady’s newly refurbished grande dame, the White Elephant Inn, is hosting a pop-up by elevated Boston-based chop house Grill 23 and Bar; to mark its centennial, the property has undergone a complete refurb, stem to stern, from renowned Boston design firm Elkus Manfredi on interiors and custom, artisan-crafted outdoor furnishings from Arhaus. Meanwhile, the landmark Boarding House and Pearl restaurants—closed since owners Angela and Seth Raynor sold them in 2021—are being resurrected by the high-flying Blue Flag Group. The force behind the charming B&B Life House and upscale inn Faraway, the investors will retain the names of the landmark properties, with The Pearl specializing in fine dining employing French and Japanese cooking techniques. Plans for the Boarding House remain undisclosed, though presumably it will return to being the rowdy pre- and post-dinner hotspot it’s always been.

Newport

Stone Acre Picnics Stone Acre Picnics

Arguably America’s yachting capital (and the place where the America’s Cup was born), Newport is now home to the three-year-old Brenton Hotel, which sits across from the Long Wharf Marina on America’s Cup Way. The boutique property’s sleek contemporary interiors are reminiscent of a classic wooden sailboat; the lively restaurant, The Living Room, hosts a pajama brunch on weekends, while the popular rooftop bar offers panoramic views of the harbor and downtown. However, the property’s most impressive amenity is the Brenton One, a 36-foot Hinckley picnic boat, available for hire to watch the sunset from the water. Meanwhile, Stone Acre Picnics has crafted one of the most unique and memorable outings in Newport: elegant al fresco luncheons at historic Gilded Age mansions including The Elms, Marble House, and The Breakers, as well as several of Newport’s beautiful parks and beaches. You’ll get a fully loaded picnic hamper, a low table set with linens and china, and comfortable cushions for seating; the “Luxe Spread” includes added touches like caviar service. Best of all: When you’re done, simply pack up the picnic basket, toss your napkin on the table, and swan away like Gatsby and Daisy.

Martha’s Vineyard

The Homeport The Homeport

Excellent news for anyone on a boat in Vineyard Sound. On Cuttyhunk—the smallest of the Elizabeth Islands, and the only one open to the public—the Raw Bar on the island’s popular marina serves chowder, stuffed quahogs, and all the greatest hits, including oysters from Cuttyhunk Shellfish Farm. For those who prefer to remain cradled on the waves, they also operate the nightly floating Harbor Raw Bar, with a boat that circulates, serving locally grown bivalves shucked to order. Meanwhile, over in Menemsha, a Vineyard institution has risen like a Phoenix from the ashes. The long defunct but dearly missed restaurant The Homeport has been reborn, thanks to Boston chef and Vineyard summer resident Seth Woods. In addition to all of the New England clambake classics, they serve the best salade niçoise this side of the Cote d’Azur; and for those choosing to skip the unparalleled views of Menemsha’s famous “west-coast” sunsets from the newly refurbished deck, The Back Door offers everything to-go—from smash burgers to a full lobster bake.

Cape Cod

Chatham Bars Inn Chatham Bars Inn

The Cape’s most elegant hotel, the Chatham Bars Inn, continues to innovate this summer, with a number of offerings to add to an activity roster that already includes their wildly popular whale watch and white shark charters. At the inn’s eight-acre farm in nearby Brewster, guests can enjoy an al fresco farm-to-table dinner on Wednesdays through October 4. For those keen on reeling in their daily catch, guests can avail themselves of the only Orvis saltwater fly-fishing school in Massachusetts, which offers one- or two-day instruction. The inn has also paired up with Lexus for the Ultimate Beach Drive Experience. As the Cape’s only hotel to procure the required permits for guests to drive on nearby beaches, the luxurious offering employs the GX460 over-sand-vehicle and includes beach gear and games, surfcasting equipment, and a picnic lunch, with the option to add on a private clambake and campfire pit manned by staff from the inn.