Yacht Designer Luca Dini on His Favorite Sailing Destinations and the Most Important Watch in His Collection

Luca Dini’s life could have taken a very different turn. As a young man in Florence, he dabbled with the idea of becoming a lawyer, spending two years studying and attending lots of parties—as he’ll playfully admit—before a chance meeting led him to join the office of Pierluigi Spadolini, dubbed the Jon Bannenberg of Italian yacht design. Years later, the acclaimed yacht designer–turned-architect has brought to life some of the world’s most spectacular luxury vessels. Now, Dini is at the helm of, arguably, the biggest project of his career: the luxury Red Sea island of Sindalah in Saudi Arabia’s visionary NEOM development. Despite the project’s demands, Dini’s life is certainly not all work and no play. In his free time, he sails around Italian islands and rides motorbikes through the Florentine hills. “I like to feel the fresh air on my face; it makes me feel free, like a kid again,” he says of outings on his beloved Harley-Davidson. “I force myself to enjoy life and not to live just to work.”

Dini at work Courtesy of Luca Dini Design & Architecture

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

The first thing I do is have a nice hot shower followed by authentic Italian coffee. I can’t start my day without it.

WATCH

Talk us through your dream travel itinerary.

I leave my heart in Saudi Arabia every time I go there. It is impossible not to be fascinated by the incredible landscapes it offers, from the sparkling sea to majestic mountains. I don’t have a destination in mind for the future, but I would certainly like to carve out some time for a long trip with my family.

Are you wearing a watch?

I own several watches, which are all connected to very personal memories. The most precious to me is a Rolex GMT, the first watch given to me by an employer when I designed my first vessel, at the age of 25. I remember doing everything by myself, which was one of my most significant opportunities and satisfactions.

The last time you completely unplugged?

My work is fast-paced, but I always find a way to disconnect. I like spending time with friends, on vacation, at the stadium, and weekends at the beach. I care about quality of life, and every moment must be lived to the fullest.

What’s your favorite hotel in the world?

I don’t have a favorite hotel, as I like to change where I go. I’m curious. I do lots of research and don’t like to do the same things in the same places. The hotels I stay in must be unique and have a strong identity.

Houses cling to the hillside in Alicudi, the westernmost island of Italy ’s Aeolian archipelago Giuseppe Gallo

You’ve designed dozens of yachts, but do you sail yourself?

Absolutely. One of the most beautiful ways to spend a holiday is on the water: It’s the ultimate way to disconnect. One of my favorite places is Sardinia, a constellation of beautiful locations, both for the type of nature they offer and for all the leisure opportunities on land. The Italian Aeolian Islands are a recent and delightful discovery. These seven islands are entirely different from one another, all with breathtaking landscapes.

What is worth spending money on?

The pandemic certainly overturned my way of seeing things and, most of all, how I live. Only some have the opportunities our clients have. However, there is one thing that is precious to all and does not discriminate: time. True luxury is the quality of how we spend our time, which can mean different things based on one’s way of life.