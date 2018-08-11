7Pines Resort Ibiza Is the Blissful, Wellness-Oriented Resort This Island Needed

Ibiza is no stranger to glitz and glam—after all, its marina is reported to be the world’s fourth most expensive place to moor a yacht—but the new 7Pines Resort Ibiza has pulled off the seemingly impossible, bringing a new level of luxury to this millionaire’s playground in the Mediterranean. Perched on a secluded cliff on the island’s western side, the resort—a new member of Leading Hotels of the World—welcomed its first well-heeled guests in July, ushering in a new, surprisingly tranquil kind of Ibizan getaway.

Upon entering the resort’s grounds, guests will immediately be struck by the quality of light that floods into the sleek, modern lobby that anchors the main building. The architecture and design are purposefully clean-lined and awash in neutral tones, placing the emphasis squarely on the jaw-dropping views outside. After sipping a welcome drink of strawberry-tinged cava, guests can settle into one of the resort’s 186 suites, which are housed in freestanding whitewashed Ibicenco homes. Each suite retains some of the home’s original features—think classic geometric architecture and upgraded kitchenettes stocked with premium sprits and local goodies—and many boast private plunge pools or spacious balconies that overlook the gleaming blue waters of the Balearic.

Just off the lobby, the world’s first cocktail bar designed by the Pershing Yacht team provides the perfect place to sip a refreshing, souped-up gin and tonic (made with rare gins like Spanish Mare and Monkey 47 from Germany). The Cone Club, meanwhile, serves casual Mediterranean fare perfect for light lunches or easy dinners. The View (located directly above the Cone Club) is the most elevated dining experience, offering refined European dishes with a Korean touch courtesy of chef Bijendra Yadav.

Adjacent to the restaurants, the 1,500-square-meter Pure Seven spa is an oasis of tranquility underscoring Ibiza’s growing reputation for wellness (you have to recover from the island’s famed parties somehow, after all). Treatments—such as the aromatherapy massage—use natural and organic products. Aerobics, Pilates, spinning, and a variety of other fitness classes are offered regularly, and, once a month, guests can practice full-moon yoga in the evening.

While these amenities are enough to keep anyone happy, the hotel’s true pièce de résistance is the glass-fronted infinity pool. Overlooking the sea and the mystical island of Es Vedrà (said to be home to the sirens who tried to lure Odysseus from his ship) and fringed by inviting white lounge chairs and umbrellas, it’s the modern-day setting of a Slim Aarons photograph—with chicly outfitted guests to boot.

When guests are ready to stick their feet in the sand, they can walk to nearby Cala Codolar, a secluded local favorite beach with azure water and pebbly sand. Or, they can charter the resort’s Pershing yacht for a day spent cruising around the island, picnicking, paddleboarding, and jet-skiing. Though atmospheric lounge music pulses throughout the bar and pool areas, the absence of a deejay revving up the party makes 7Pines the peaceful oasis you’ll want to return to after letting lose at the nightclubs on the other side of the island.