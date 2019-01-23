8 Off-the-Grid Destinations That Will Help You Reset This Winter

If you’re looking for an alternative to overcrowded airports and all-inclusive fanfare, it may be time to skip your go-to getaways (sorry St. Barts and Tuscany) in favor of the lesser-known corners of the world. Yes, carefully curated luxury experiences can thrive in the middle of nowhere, without a bustling city, car, or even other person in sight. It might take more than one plane ride, an off-road drive, or even boat to get there, but once you do, these eight off-the-beaten-path hotels will make the travel time inconsequential.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort

Located in the Empty Quarter, the world’s largest uninterrupted sand mass, Qasr Al Sarab emerges from the rolling dunes like a mirage. A two-hour drive from Abu Dhabi leads to this luxury oasis in the middle of an untouched desert, set against a multi-colored sky. Qasr Al Sarab thrives in its proximity to nothingness—though inside its walls, there’s plenty for guests to enjoy, including private pools, luxury villas, five restaurants, and a fully equipped spa with a Moroccan hammam. Activities include camel treks, sandboarding, and dune drives in 4x4s. Villas come with private butlers and pools, while other accommodations offer glimpses of dunes and gardens.

The Singular Patagonia

Ever wondered what it’s like to sleep at the edge of the earth? At The Singular Patagonia, you’ll have the chance to find out. After a 3.5-hour flight from Santiago, Chile, to Punta Arenas, a 2.5-hour drive on Ruta Del Fin Del Mundo (translation: “road to the end of the world”) leads to the property’s location in Patagonia’s uninhabited southern coast. Once a cold storage front for meats and other goods, the hotel today is a far cry from its industrial roots with 57 luxury guest rooms and suites that have panoramic glass walls that overlook the crystalline Last Hope Sound. Guests can choose from several all-inclusive excursions to explore, including kayaking, bird-watching, and hiking in the nearby national park, Torres del Paine. At Singular, it’s also perfectly fine—and very easy—to do nothing at all. Sunset views from the spa provide the ultimate realization of the vast stillness surrounding guests.

Southern Ocean Lodge

A 20-minute flight from South Australia’s capital city, Adelaide, transports travelers to a “zoo without fences”: Kangaroo Island. Here, Southern Ocean Lodge sits atop limestone cliffs that provide panoramic views of the destination’s most exotic wildlife, including kangaroos, koalas, echidnas, and Australian sea lions. The 21-suite property blurs the line between nature and indoor comfort, with glass-walled bathrooms and outdoor terraces. The secluded Southern Spa allows guest to choose two different spa journeys that highlight the island’s natural beauty products like lavender, eucalyptus, Ligurian honey, and sea salts during their sensory therapies.

Uxua Casa Hotel and Spa

If you’ve heard of Brazil’s sleepy fisherman village Trancoso, you know it’s a far cry from the frenetic pace that’s come to symbolize places like Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. And like all good escapes, you’ll have to work to get there. Fly from São Paulo, Rio, or Salvador to Porto Seguro, then make the 90-minute drive to this Bahia beach escape, where a collection of what was once fishermen’s homes has been transformed into 12 colorful casas at the Uxua Casa Hotel and Spa. Located in the car-free main square, called the quadrado, Uxua is the brainchild of Wilbert Das—the former creative director of Diesel—built a collaboration with local artisans. The rustic elegance of the property, from the recycled furnishings in the guestrooms to a mezzanine and tiered garden, make Uxua a favorite for celebs like Solange Knowles and Anderson Cooper.

Secret Bay

An eco-luxury Caribbean hideaway on the edge of a cliffside is ready for its grand entrance again after Hurricane María. Secret Bay rewards it guests after a flight into Dominica’s remote airport with an oasis in the middle of a verdant rainforest. Each of Secret Bay’s six villas have their own private plunge pool, and the new, two-story Ti-Féy Villa is a 1,356-square-foot retreat with one bedroom and two bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, outdoor rain shower, private pool, and a plethora of modern amenities. Another new addition, Zing Zing restaurant, will offer guests seasonal dishes solely based on their preference.

Dar Ahlam

This 19th-century Moroccan kasbah nestled between the Atlas Mountains and Sahara Desert beckons guests to get lost between its palm groves and almond trees. The 14-room hideaway can be reached by a 45-minute plane ride from Marrakech, or, a scenic four-hour drive through the Atlas Mountains. Once you arrive at Dar Ahlam, you’ll be whisked through lantern-lit hallways to your room or the main salon to enjoy views of the pool and garden. Guests can dine by candlelight outdoors in their secret garden nook, or even in the desert—and no two meals are ever the same. A team of Parisian entrepreneurs lead by Thierry Teyssier have ensured the suites include a bit of modern and classic design, including silk drapes and local Berber culture.

Castelgiocondo Estate

Well-known for its bucolic charm and vineyard-dotted fields, Tuscany has plenty of options for guests to get lost in its hillsides and away from city life. To the southwest of the charming town of Montalcino, climb nearly 1,000 feet above sea level on 2,000 acres of land to become the king or queen of your own castle at the famed Frescobaldi family’s newest estate: Castelgiocondo. Beginning in February, guests will be able to indulge with an overnight stay at this medieval castle surrounded by jaw-dropping Tuscan countryside with a glass of the wine producer’s iconic Brunello in hand. Forget a bustling town anywhere nearby—you won’t find it. Instead, what you’ll get is Castelgiocondo’s intimate spa with views of vineyards, classic Tuscan cuisine from a private chef, and the ability to relax in one of the seven classically designed rooms with, you guessed it, more wine.

Fogo Island Inn

Located on a remote island in Newfoundland, Canada, Fogo Island Inn requires more than a little bit of patience to reach. After arriving from Halifax or St. John’s to Gander Airport, visitors drive one hour to catch a 45-minute ferry ride to Fogo Island. Upon arrival, every part of the 29-suite hotel immerses visitors into the natural environment, including floor-to-ceiling windows with incredible views of the sea, and a sponsorship program that matches guests with locals to learn more about the area’s cuisine. Amenities include a 37-seat cinema, library, and rooftop hot tubs. The inn is the passion project of Canadian born Zita Cobb, and showcases extraordinary feats like angled stilts that support the property and solar thermal panels that provide hot water for in-floor heating and kitchen equipment.