This New Private Jet Tour of the US and Caribbean Was Designed to Keep You Close to Home

As travel brands, both Remote Lands and Aman celebrate the adventurous and off-the-beaten path—the former as a luxury tour operator that connects guests to such destinations as Siberia, Mongolia and Tajikistan, the latter a five-star hotel group with outposts in places like Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Indonesia’s Moyo Island. Given their similar sensibilities, it was natural for the companies to join forces in 2014 to offer private jet journeys that whisk guests around Asia and Europe for activities that focus on culture, mindfulness and nature. But while a few of these signature far-flung trips (including the 21-day “Grandest Tour” from Japan to Italy) have been scheduled for later in 2021, the companies are kicking off this year’s private jet series with an option that speaks to what their clients are looking for now—namely, safety, seclusion and staying close to home.

Taking place February 21 through March 1, and starting at $59,888 per person, the joint US and Caribbean: Adventures in the Extraordinary trip will fly a maximum of 14 guests in a Bombardier Global Express jet to Aman resorts in the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, Utah and Wyoming. (The guided private jet trips are multi-client experiences, with seats sold individually; the companies can create buy-out excursions for individual clients based on jet and resort availability.)“With most 2020 trips postponed or cancelled, there is an enormous pent-up travel demand for 2021,” says Remote Lands CEO and co-founder Catherine Heald—who will be leading the trip—in a statement about the itinerary. “While our focus has always been Asia, as many travelers [are preferring] to stay close to home, we thought it was important to expand on our successful partnership with Aman to introduce an Americas trip.”

The eight-day getaway will start at Amanera, which sits on the edge of both the ocean and the rainforest on the Dominican Republic’s north coast. From a base at the hidden-away resort, guests can opt for such activities as kite surfing, wreck diving, rum tastings, ceviche-making classes and day trips to colonial Santo Domingo. The sun-and-sea feel continues at next stop Amanyara, located on a nature reserve in Turks and Caicos. There, surrounded by white-sand beaches, coral reefs and the waters of Northwest Point Marine National Park, guests can enjoy eco-hikes, kayaking, private yacht sailings, snorkeling and indulging in the resort’s noted culinary and wellness offerings.

Then it’s off to the dramatic red rock desert setting of Canyon Point, Utah, home to the 600-acre Amangiri resort. Guests will be transferred from the Bombardier jet to the hotel by helicopter following an aerial tour of the Grand Canyon. Once settled, explore the majestic setting with a three-canyon hike (led by a Navajo guide), via ferrata climbs, horseback rides or trips out to Monument Valley or Zion National Park. Finally, the journey will wrap up at Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s Amangani, the perfect place from which to visit Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. In addition to day trips to the parks to spot wildlife, activities such as skiing, snowmobiling, dogsledding, snowcoach tours and photography workshops can be enjoyed closer to the hotel; supplemental options like heli-skiing and helicopter photo flights over Yellowstone can also be arranged.

Through it all, each guest or couple will have their own car, driver and guide for all airport transfers, and each trip will be entirely personalized to suit their interests. All local safety requirements and protocols will be followed, including regular temperature checks and the wearing of masks in public areas. Travelers will also be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the Dominican Republic; this same test will be valid for entry into Turks and Caicos, where guests will be tested again at Amanyara. Limited to 14 guests, the US and Caribbean: Adventures in the Extraordinary trip will take place February 21 to March 1. Rates start at $59,888 per person, based on double occupancy; there is a single supplement cost of $19,888. Contact amanprivatejet@remotelands.com for more information and to book.