Aman Is Launching a New Spin-Off Brand Centered on Human Interaction

Since launching in Phuket, Thailand, in 1988, Aman’s portfolio has grown to 30 properties around the world, with nine more currently under construction—including the much-anticipated Aman New York, slated to open at the end of 2020. But even with all that in progress, the beloved hotel group has quietly been working on expanding even more: Announced this week, Aman is introducing a new spin-off brand, Janu, that will be centered on the pillars of “genuine human interaction, playful expression, and social wellness.”

While Aman means “peace” in Sanskrit, and its properties are known as private and discreet sanctuaries, Janu means “soul,” and its hotels will celebrate human connection and balance—which means that in contrast to Aman’s focus on seclusion, Janu’s vibe will be energetic and playful, with more opportunities for guests to interact with one another. The result of two years of research and development, Janu has been designed to “put the hotel industry into a new sphere,” says Aman Chairman and CEO Vladislav Doronin.

“What with today’s modern fast-paced society, which has seen human connection and communication redefined by the digital world,” he notes, “we wanted to create a new hotel brand with a soul and with the aim of kick- starting human interaction again.” Of course, Janu is still part of the overall Aman brand, so the focus on unique destinations, gorgeous and timeless design, and exceptional service are promised to be very much present in the new properties. As Doronin notes, “The overlap between Aman and its sibling is mutually beneficial; together they offer a total solution for the fluctuating needs and desires of today’s global travel cognoscenti.”

The Janu brand will launch in 2022 with properties Montenegro, Tokyo, and Saudi Arabia (the latter county will also welcome a traditional Aman hotel.) All properties are under construction and will offer between 120 and 150 rooms—a major increase from the typical Aman resort, which tends to hover around 40 rooms. Rooms at Janu properties will be in one large building—another departure from the Aman private villa-style set-up—and will be spacious, with expansive bathrooms and private outdoor space. Among the first three hotels, Janu Montenegro will be the first to incorporate the brand’s serviced residence concept.

To encourage the connections that are at its core, Janu hotels will feature a number of social spaces and interactive dining and drinking experiences, and its expansive wellness facilities will offer hydro and thermal facilities and group classes both of the mindful and high-octane varieties. Price-wise, Janu rates will be about thirty percent less then Aman—which means they will likely be around $1,000 a night.