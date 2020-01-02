Jet Set: Aman’s New Private Plane Will Take You to Any of its Far-Flung Resorts

The name Aman communicates a kind of serenity that’s hard to put your finger on, thanks to etymology that suggests it originates from somewhere far, far away. Even saying the word has a soothing feel. The luxury resorts inscribed with this name are considered among the best in the world and offer unparalleled service. But if there was one missing piece in the opulent equation, it was the best way to get to them. Not any more.

Aman can now claim a private jet as part of its arsenal, the ultimate way to shuttle guests to its resorts. The Bombardier Global 5000 joining the company is a 12-seat plane fully equipped with high-speed WiFi in-flight and the same level of service one can expect once they touch down at any of the brand’s 30 properties.

With resorts scattered so widely across the planet, Aman needed a plane equipped to handle long-haul flights in style. Bombardier’s Global 5000 was designed with the widest cabin in its class, so it features a spacious layout that can function just as well for business meetings as it can for getting some sleep after takeoff. Plus, a full tank can keep it going for just under 6,000 miles before needing a refuel, and the jet can reach speeds approaching Mach 1.

This isn’t the first time Aman has offered guests a private plane experience, but the new Bombardier marks the beginning of an ongoing program. In years past, the company has put together three-week global grand tours aboard a specially outfitted Airbus ACJ 318. But those trips included up to 16 travelers on a set itinerary. The new private plan service is entirely customizable and means that when you leave––along with the kind of services you enjoy on your journey––are completely up to you. Specially appointed guides even assist in helping plan the itinerary of a given trip so you can get the most out of wherever you land, from Bhutan to the Dominican Republic.

Aman was founded in 1988 by Adrian Zecha when he sought to build a vacation home in Phuket, Thailand and endeavored to build a resort instead. That first locale was dubbed Amanpuri, which translates to ‘place of peace’. All of Aman’s resorts are specifically designed to be harmonious with their specific environments to best radiate that calming energy and now, thanks to the Bombardier, it’s easier than ever to zip among its network of spa-like retreats.