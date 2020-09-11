An Acclaimed Italian Architect Designed Luxury Treehouses in the Mountains of West Virginia

A luxury treehouse in West Virginia sounds like a place where one belongs. So concluded Peter Pichler, an acclaimed Milan-based architect, who has designed a high-end treetop resort in the scenic state that would make John Denver proud.

Slated to open in late 2021, the eco-friendly destination was envisioned by Pichler’s eponymous Milan-based studio and looks to be as breathtaking as the environment that surrounds it. The cluster of treehouses will be spread across a hundred acres of verdant private land and overlook the idyllic spring-fed Dawson Lake, as well as an epic West Virginian mountainscape.

Each treehouse has a modern, diamond-shaped silhouette and sharp angular lines that juxtapose with the tangle of foliage. Miles apart from your childhood hangouts, they are replete with luxury and offer a spacious two-story layout. The lower level features a small reading nook and lounge area, while the top floor consists of a bedroom and a small bathroom. As to be expected, the treehouses also sport high-end furnishings, along with floor-to-ceiling windows to take full advantage of the view.

On top of that, the structures will all be built using locally sourced sustainable materials to meet the Living Building Challenge guidelines for net-zero energy and environmental impact.

In addition to the treehouses, the eco-resort will feature an events center, a food and agriculture hub, educational workshops, vast visual and performing arts programming, and various health and wellness offerings. All of this is designed to help guests reconnect with nature.

The pioneering 38-year-old architect has penned a number of elevated getaways that sit high above treelines, including a fellow treehouse resort in the Italian Dolomites and a series of latticed tree suites that will become part of a seven-star hotel development in Kitzbühel, Austria. This prompted the European design magazine UBM to crown Pichler as the official “Treehouse King.”

“What I’m interested in doing is slowing down the pace of life up among the treetops and allowing people to experience time more consciously,” Pichler told UBM.

In that case, take us home to West Virginia.

Check out a video about the project below: