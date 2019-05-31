This New Santorini Resort Has the One Amenity Most Greek-Isle Hotels Are Missing

The newest addition to Santorini is the Greek island’s first luxury lifestyle resort, Andronis Arcadia. “I felt that something was missing,” says renowned Athens hairdresser-turned-hotelier Miltiadis Andronis, who has been opening resorts on the Caldera, or cliff, of Santorini since the early 2000s. “There was a void in Santorini’s hospitality space that I could fill.” So he built a modern, expansive resort unlike any other on Santorini.

The resort—which debuts tomorrow on June 1—is home to many “firsts” and “bests” and “only-heres.” It has the largest infinity pool on the island, as well as the largest villa. And because the island is mostly rocky, it’s home to one of the only Santorini beaches. It’s also the first Santorini hotel with three restaurants, not to mention the annual Andronis Gastronomy Festival, allowing guests to sample international delicacies from world-renowned chefs in a series of summer pop-up events.

Andronis Arcadia is all luxury all the time. The design has a rural-wilderness theme, in keeping with the name: Arcadia, the home of Pan, Greek god of the wild. The hotel is full of lush plants, stone to match the volcano (Santorini is a dormant volcano), linens and fabrics made of natural materials, and Greek mythology-inspired wall murals. And each accommodation is a suite with a private plunge pool, situated to give guests unbroken views of the Aegean Sea and those famous Santorini sunsets.

The offerings and amenities are also unique. When guests arrive, they may opt for a wellness screening: Running a test on one strand of hair, the resident doctor provides health and nutrition information and a wellness plan for the vacation. If you don’t want to part with a hair strand, enjoy one of the many excursions, including a photography safari, or head over to the cocktail laboratory where a mixologist will use medical-grade equipment to whip up a libation fit for the Greek gods. Try an Aphrodite: gin, pink grapefruit, lime passionfruit puree and spicy syrup.