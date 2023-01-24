Beyoncé Just Stayed in This Bonkers Penthouse Suite in Dubai—and You Can, Too, for $100,000 a Night

Looks like the crown jewel of Atlantis The Royal Dubai is Queen B–approved.

This past weekend, the lavish resort hosted a star-studded opening weekend that ended with a one-hour private concert from Beyoncé—who sparkled in $7.5 million worth of jewelry during the performance, which reportedly cost the hotel $24 million—and a spectacular firework display that could be seen from miles away. While the activities brought out A-listers such as Black Panther‘s Winston Duke, Kendall Jenner and Jay-Z, the real star of the show was the stunning Royal Mansion, the lush accommodation where the Renaissance singer resided during the extravaganza. And now you, too, can stay at the insane digs when the property officially opens next month—for $100,000 a night.

Upon your arrival, you’ll be chauffeured through the private entrance of the two-level four-bedroom penthouse. From there, feel free to roam around the 12,141-square-foot space, which includes a private white-and-gold-hued-foyer complete with 100-year-old olive trees and sky-high ceilings that allow an abundance of sunlight to entry the room. The residence is flush with modern details throughout, from the white-marble flooring to the terrace’s wood furnishings to the uniquely vivid chandeliers, that make the ultra-contemporary Royal Mansion feel just as its name suggests.

Private foyer. Atlantis The Royal Dubai

Not to be forgotten, the swanky four bedrooms, which hold three king-size and two queen-size beds, can accommodate up to nine people and come with their own exclusive Hermès bath products. The primary bedroom, found on the second level, has an en-suite bathroom facing the expansive terrace, so you can soak in the tub while taking in the sights. Don’t worry about checking in at the lobby: With your stay at the Royal Mansion, everything is completed in-room, so you jump right into relaxation. The personal butler service is also on call to cater to any and all your needs, along with 24-hour room service—just in case you get a late-night craving. And you can experience spa-like serenity without having to leave the massive penthouse, since you can choose to unwind in your personal steam room.

Outside, meanwhile, you can lounge in privacy on the 5,123-square-foot terrace that boasts sweeping views of Dubai’s skyline, as well as the Arabian Sea. To escape the city’s famous heat, you can dive into the glistening infinity pool to cool off. You can even choose to have your meals prepped in the outdoor kitchen or eat inside, thanks to the luxe 12-seat dining room. Back indoors, there’s also an entertainment room complete with a library and a bar, if you decide to keep the party at home.

And the hotel itself may be just as awe-inducing as its most luxurious suite. The 795-room property includes the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, an insane water fountain that “breathes fire” and 17 different restaurants and bars for you to test out, including a few run by Michelin-star chefs.

Sounds like it may be time to plan your next trip to Dubai.

Rates for Atlantis The Royal’s penthouse suite start at $100,000 per night.

