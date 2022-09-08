This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet

Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style.

The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast.

To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo displayed prominently on the side. Each flight will be serviced with a full meal and a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options provided by flight attendants.

The charter will depart from New York’s Westchester County Airport, Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, and Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida. All flights will arrive at Anguilla Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguila.

The new service is a part of the property’s multi-million dollar renovation unveiled in July. The recent revamp includes a slew of new amenities and upgrades to the property, including the revival of the resort’s former Japanese restaurant Tokyo Bay and the arrival of a new 27,000-square-foot onsite Sorona spa facility.

The 178-room property will also be debuting a one-of-a-kind entertainment center that includes a waterpark and a 500-seat amphitheater with unobstructed views of the Caribbean Sea. The hotel has also revamped its signature golf club with a new short course, so you can get your swings in while you play.

WATCH

“Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club is committed to supporting the island’s tourism industry and we will remain open throughout the traditional off-season,” said Aurora Anguilla Managing Director Christopher Walling in a press statement.

The resort is expected to see more additions in 2023, as part of its expansion. The charter service, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin in November just time for the holidays. See you in the air.

Rates for the charter starts at $2,000 per person, per round trip.