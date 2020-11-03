This High-Flying New Package Lets You Have a Fijan Island—and Private Jet—All to Yourself

If news of Kim Kardashian’s recent 40th birthday private island buy-out has got you dreaming of your own (albeit less controversial) tropical escape, this new package from Fiji can help make your fantasy a reality—and even top that celebrity getaway. As of November 1, Laucala Private Island and Fiji Airways have teamed up to offer an exclusive experience that includes chartering one of the airline’s new Airbus A350-900 XWB aircrafts, followed by private use of the island resort. Available for up to 20 guests, the package—which starts at $672,000 for a minimum of seven nights—also includes access to the PS private terminal at LAX, private domestic charter flights in Fiji, all on-island food, beverages and activities and even Covid-19 testing upon landing.

With commercial air travel to Fiji on hold until March 2021 at the earliest, the majority of Fiji Airways’ planes have until recently been flying only cargo, so this offering helps put a few of them back into rotation. The journey will start in Los Angeles, where guests will have access to the PS (formerly known as the Private Suite) terminal for pre-departure check-in, security and lounging (and again for clearing customs and immigration upon return), eliminating the need to transit through the main airport. On board, enjoy the run of the plane, then settle down in a Business Class outfitted with Collins Aerospace Super Diamond fully lie-flat, turned-down beds in a 1-2-1 configuration. Upon landing at Nadi Airport, travelers will be escorted to Fiji Airways’ Premier Lounge to clear immigration and customs and to undergo Covid-19 testing in private, before boarding Laucala’s fleet of King Air jets for flights to the island. Departures from LA are currently available for Thursday and Saturday evenings, though there may be some flexibility with advance notice.

As the only island in Fiji to have approval from the Ministry of Health to offer this type of experience, Laucala has also been designated an official quarantine site—which allows its guests to bypass one of the currently required steps for entry. At the time of this writing, Fiji requires travelers to take a PCR-based Covid-19 test 14-days before departure, then again 72 hours prior to the flight: The negative test results have to be submitted to and approved by Fiji’s Ministry of Health before an entry permit can be issued. Upon arrival in Fiji, guests must undergo a third test and quarantine for two weeks in a government mandated and monitored facility, where you would have to stay within the confines of your hotel room (even the recently arrived new US Ambassador had to adhere to this rule).

But thanks to its agreement with the Ministry of Health, Laucala Private Island has itself been made a “quarantine bubble,” which means that—after staying in their villas for the 12 to 24 hours it will take for the third test results to come back—guests are free to roam the whole island, without the need for physical distancing or masks, as they are still technically under quarantine. Should the third test come back positive, the affected guest would have to leave Laucala immediately via a resort jet (at a cost of $5,500) and then either depart Fiji by private jet (at their own cost) or be placed in isolation at a local hospital until the rest of the party is ready to head back to LA.(With regulations frequently in flux, it’s best to confirm these requirements with the Laucala team upon booking.)

Once set free from your villas, there is plenty for your group to enjoy on the 3,000-acre island, which is dotted with white sand beaches, turquoise lagoons, vast gardens and green hills. Enjoy use of a range of sports and leisure equipment, play a round on the island’s 18-hole 72-par championship “jungle” course, book a dive or snorkeling trip with the on-site PADI dive center, go horseback riding on the beach or relax with a treatment in the spa. The restaurants and bars serve a selection of Western, Asian and local cuisine complemented by an extensive wine and cocktail list, and special themed nights, like beach BBQs, can also be arranged. The guest villas all feature private pools and recently upgraded décor. The package is available for two to 20 guests, with rates starting at $672,000 (for two to 10 travelers) and $682,000 (for 11 to 20 guests) for seven nights, inclusive of the Fiji Airways and internal flights, PS access and all meals, drinks and activities. For more information and to book, contact info@laucala.com.