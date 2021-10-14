For $125,000, You Can Spend Thanksgiving in the Maldives at the World’s First Underwater Villa

There are thousands of different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, but few are quite as unique as the new underwater experience from Conrad Maldives.

The luxury resort, which is located on idyllic Rangali Island, is giving one group of six the chance to spend the national holiday basking in the beauty of the Indian Ocean in myriad magical ways.

The first-of-its-kind package, fittingly dubbed Under the Sea, features an exclusive five-night stay in the world’s first underwater villa, the Muraka. Opened in 2018, this expansive 6,000-square foot hideaway is like your very own private aquarium. Spread across two levels, it offers three generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, gym, infinity pool and relaxation deck. The jaw-dropping undersea level affords panoramic views of the teeming marine life through a curved acrylic dome to make you feel as though you’re one with the sea. You can even sleep overlooking the fish in the king bedroom if you’re so inclined.

On Thanksgiving Day, you and your posse will be whisked away for a private lunch at the resort’s Ithaa Undersea Restaurant located some 16 feet below sea level. Following a glass of Champagne on arrival, the table will enjoy a five-course set menu with the requisite wine pairings while soaking in all the incredible vistas the world’s first underwater restaurant has to offer.

This experience is about more than just Turkey Day, though. Throughout the stay, the six guests will be treated to daily breakfast at Atoll Market or the Muraka—the latter is prepared by a private chef, no less—along with one 60-minute spa treatment at the acclaimed Spa Retreat. You’ll also cruise the surrounding ocean on a luxury yacht, embark on a snorkeling safari to further explore the world beneath the waves and partake in a coral propagation project with the resident marine biologist. This involves planting and naming coral in the resort’s coral nursery, so you can feel extra good about the trip.

Ideal for those seeking socially distanced travel, the package includes a round trip seaplane transfer to and from Velana International Airport in Male, along with complimentary access to the luxury Conrad Lounge on departure. For bookings and further information, contact the reservations team at MLEHI.Maldives@conradhotels.com.

After this five-day trip, you’ll be giving thanks to the Conrad Maldives.

Check out more photos below: