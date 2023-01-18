What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches 

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.

Aerial view.

Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic.

What’s the Deal?

At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip, not to mention the city’s highest rooftop. Between its two towers—the Corazon, which houses all its premier suites and guest rooms, and Medano, which is home to its apartment-style residences and timeshares—there are 187 rooms on the property. The overall design scheme blends the arts with the sexy: Think Miami’s Ocean Drive meets an elegant evening in the Guggenheim Museum.

The Best Room

The Sunset Suite. The grand dame of the resort has the best view in the house with a jacuzzi on the 715 square foot balcony. The 1,447-square-foot, three-bedroom suite includes a full kitchen and four bathrooms, two TVs and a spacious living room, making it ideal for big parties traveling together. Wood furnishings and accents anchor the contemporary decor, but it’s the unobstructed views of the water and marina that give the room its well-earned name. The views are nothing if not spectacular.

Ocean King room. Corazon Resort & Spa

The Rundown

Did they greet you by name at check-in? Yes. They were there ready to chauffeur me inside as soon as I arrived.

Was a welcome drink and waiting when you arrived? No, but if you need a post-arrival drink, you don’t have to go far—the lobby bar is just a few steps from the check-in desk.

Is there a private butler for every room? Unfortunately, no. I had to summon the energy to walk over to my phone and send a text to one of the on-site guest experience managers designated to take care of its VIP clientele. It’s not a butler per se, but you can be sure your needs will be met.

Is the sheet thread count higher than 300? The thread count was precisely 300, while the overall bed gets a solid 8 out of 10 for comfort and will give most a restful night of sleep.

Is there a heated floor in the bathroom? What about a bidet? No heated floors or bidet—but maybe even more impressively, there’s a rainfall shower. Some suites also have a deep soaking tub.

The private jacuzzi on the balcony offers up marina views.

Are the toiletries full-sized? No. Everything was travel size.

Is there a private pool for the room’s exclusive use? How are the spa and gym? Every suite has a jacuzzi on the balcony for private use complete with neon lights (party optional) and striking views; there are three public infinity pools, too, plus a spa with a full menu of treatments.

Do you want to spend Friday night in the lobby bar? Absolutely. Everything was sexy: the lighting, the décor, the patrons. The lobby fuses a elements of a modern art museum mixed with a lounge space you might find in South Beach. There’s a soft color palette of light pinks and greens and a the Mojito bar at its center. At night, the lights dim for some moody pre-gaming before the party moves upstairs to the rooftop lounge.

Is there caviar on the room service menu? If so, what kind? No, there was no caviar to be found on any of the four menus from the resort’s restaurants. One meal standout, though: savory pancake tacos, a Mexican-American mashup with crispy bacon, eggs and maple syrup.

Would you buy the hotel if you could? Yes. If you were looking for the ultimate party location, where you can invite 50 of your closest friends for a festive, luxe beach weekend in Mexico, Corazon Cabo would be it.

Total: 7/10

What Our Score Means:

1-3: Fire your travel agent if they suggest you stay here.

4-6: Solid if you’re in a pinch—but only if you’re in a pinch.

7-8: Very good. We’d stay here again and recommend it without qualms.

9-10: Forget booking a week. When can we move in permanently?

