Private Jets and Unbookable Penthouses are Yours for the Taking with this Deluxe Package at the Cosmopolitan

Las Vegas is one of those places where there are opportunities around every corner to kick a vacation into opulent high-gear—from checking in at one of the slick new themed suites at the Palms to jumping the guest list at the Wynn’s incognito Living Room. And the Cosmopolitan’s new Excess Granted package leans into Sin City’s penchant for indulgence. The over-the-top $500,000 experience, which is now available for dates throughout 2019, ticks nearly all of the boxes for a seriously luxurious getaway: private jets, unbookable suites, and once-in-a-lifetime culinary experiences included.

The three-day experience will kick off for you and five of your closest (and, we should say, luckiest) friends by being whisked out to Las Vegas via private plane from anywhere in the continental U.S. Once you arrive, you’ll be shown to your party palace for the weekend: the ultra-exclusive Boulevard Penthouses. Unveiled earlier this year, the 21 stylish penthouses are typically only available to reserve through invitation—an honor extended to the casino resort’s most elite echelon of high-rollers, and those willing to splash out with the reported $1 million buy-in (which makes the package’s half-a-million price tag look like a bargain in comparison). Once you’ve settled into your palatial suite, you’ll have access to all of the Boulevard’s plush amenities—a dedicated butler and entry into the Reserve, a private gaming room on 71st-floor available only to Penthouse guests being the most spectacular.

Over the next few days you’ll be treated to the best the city has to offer. Afternoons will include lounging in a reserved Grand Cabana at Marquee’s day club, recovering from the previous night’s overindulgence with a treatment in a private suite at the Sahra Spa, and putting your winnings at the Reserve to good use by commissioning custom-designed jewelry at Jason of Beverly Hills outpost at the resort (a $50,000 shopping experience is already included in the price of the package). Then, fuel up for the long night head with dinners at some of the property’s top restaurants—è by Jose Andres and David Chang’s Momofuku included—which will transform into private tasting experiences, catered specifically to your group’s discerning palates. A private helicopter tour for a bird’s-eye view of the glittering strip below is next on the itinerary, and you’ll finish out the night with VIP bottle service back at Marquee. You’ll never be more grateful for being able to skip the security line as you load back up into the jet on your way back home.