Inside Coulibri Ridge, the New Eco-Conscious Caribbean Resort That Immerses You in Nature—and Luxury

Dominica is one of the natural wonders of the Caribbean—and a new luxury resort on the verge of opening there is doing everything it can to preserve the nature surrounding it.

The Coulibri Ridge Resort arrives later this month to the island that has become a yachting destination for elite travelers. Located on top of a mountain near the village of Soufrière, the 14-suite off-the-grid property is the result from over 20 years of research on creating a genuinely sustainable property without losing its luxury ambiance for guests. The foundation and structure are made from recycled materials like aluminum; the roofs are equipped to collect rainwater for drinking while the walkways collect water for gardening; and the resort is powered by solar panels and supplementary wind turbines to ensure uninterrupted energy. The property is also building a greenhouse that is expected to be finished by early 2023 and will supply the onsite restaurants Mesa and Vista.

Bedrooms come with amazing views Coulibri Ridge Resort

Even the infinity pools are designed with sustainability in mind. There’s an equilibrium basin to even water out based on the number of people in the water to capture any overflow and the pools use copper ionization instead of chlorine to keep them clean.

The resort wants guests to engage with nature as well, with staff leading excursions through tropical gardens, an orchard and an 18th-century ruins near the resort, in addition to offering resources for birders who want to go in search of the numerous species on the island.

“By providing an experience that is environmentally friendly but does not sacrifice comfort, style, service or quality, we hope to inspire our guests to consider how they can become more eco-conscious in their lives,” Daniel Langlois, the owner and designer of Coulibri Ridge, told Robb Report.

The 285-acre property’s 14 suites are divided into four categories—the biggest being the 1,000-square-foot Sky Penthouse with views of the sea and nearby Martinique. Room rates start at $700 per night.

Click here to see the Coulibri Ridge Resort in photos.