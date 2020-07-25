Quantcast
Robb Recommends: A Private Summer Camp That Keeps Your Kids (and You) in the Bubble

Keep the family happy without lifting a finger.

Camp Embark Embark Beyond
Many summer camps across the country have been canceled this year, so one canny company came up with a personalized alternative. Camp Embark, from the namesake luxury-travel specialist, is the first customized, private summer camp. Clients can pick from an assortment of private homes or premium hotels—the Resort at Paws Up in Montana, say, or Utah’s Amangiri—at which point Embark will organize a counselor (tested and pre-quarantined, of course) to live with the family and provide hands-on daily activities for the kids.

Camp Embark

Embark Beyond

The hotel, meanwhile, will create a remote office for parents to keep working while away. On weekends and evenings, the program will pivot: local adventures for the whole family, perhaps, or the counselor subbing as a babysitter while parents explore. Customers can book their own commercial flights or opt for a bubble-charter program in partnership with Jet Linx. From $5,600 per week for lodging and counselor for a family of four.

