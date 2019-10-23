These Exclusive $185,000-Plus Private Jet Trips Take the Bar Crawl to New Heights

This month, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts debuted a series of destination packages designed to showcase beloved spirits and the cultures around them. Presented in partnership with Canadian private aviation company AirSprint, the Origins of Spirits journeys fly guests on a top-of-the-line Embraer Legacy 450 private jet to some of the most storied resorts in Fairmont’s collection—from which they’ll embark on VIP cocktail-centric experiences. In addition to avoiding the hassles of traditional air travel and offering luxurious comfort, flying private also makes it possible to embark on itineraries that would be otherwise impossible on commercial airlines. For spirits lovers, there might not be a better way to explore their passion.

Take, for instance, the “Original Rum Run” package. On this journey, guests travel to Barbados, one of the earliest producers of rum in the Caribbean, to check into a beachfront suite at the Fairmont Royal Pavilion, then visit the island’s most iconic distilleries. These aren’t run-of-the-mill tours, but rather behind-the-scenes VIP explorations with the distillery owners and master blenders of Mount Gay Rum and St. Nicholas Abbey, complete with rum-blending sessions and gourmet dining—and even a private lunch in the middle of a sugarcane plantation. Afterward, guests travel for just over three hours to Bermuda (a trip that usually requires a layover in Miami) to continue the rum deep-dive with Gosling’s, inventors of the Dark ’N’ Stormy and Rum Swizzle cocktails—capped off by a stay in a suite, penthouse or duplex at the island’s largest resort, the Fairmont Southampton.

If brown spirits aren’t for you, perhaps “The Perfect G&T (Gin & Travel)” fits the bill. This trip takes guests to the iconic bars of London that gave rise to gin cocktails, with a river-view suite in the historic Savory as your home base. Among the featured experiences are a vintage gin tasting in the Savoy’s renowned American Bar, a three-course chef’s tasting dinner with gin pairings in the Grand Divan at Simpson’s in the Strand, and an exclusive journey at the Bombay Sapphire Distillery in Hampshire that includes a private gin cocktail masterclass, interactive archive class covering the millennial history of gin, and an in-depth botanicals session with the brand’s chief horticulturist.

Other packages debuting this year include a tequila-centric tour spanning Arizona and Mexico, while other explorations—such as trips concentrating on Champagne—are set to launch in 2020. Price varies according to packages; the “Original Rum Run” starts at $185,000 for eight people, based on double occupancy; the “Perfect G&T (Gin and Travel)” starts at $225,000 for six guests, based on double occupancy.