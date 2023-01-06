Exclusive: Six Senses Just Unveiled a Swanky New Wellness Retreat in the Himalayan Foothills

Six Senses has finally made it to India.

The luxury hospitality brand, which now has more than 20 locations across the globe, has exclusively revealed to Robb Report that it is opening its first wellness retreat in the South Asian country. Located in the capital city of Dehradun, Six Senses Vana will allow guests to relax in a truly breathtaking setting.

Spread across 21 acres in the Himalayan foothills, the retreat comprises 50 rooms and 16 premium suites. The standout is the Vana Suite: Spanning more than 3,000 square feet, it features one bedroom, a kitchenette, a dining room and a sundeck with a plunge pool and a 180-degree view of the surroundings. The suite is also outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with abundant natural lighting.

To help you unwind, each customized stay includes a personalized nutrition plan, a wellness consultation and a range of daily activities. You’ll also get an organic cotton kurta (tunic) to wear around the resort, with a choice of beautiful silk scarves to brighten your look.

Guests can partake in a wide range of holistic treatments to rejuvenate and recharge. Six Senses Resorts & Spas

Of course, the property offers various holistic and natural treatments to ensure your body and mind get a complete detox. The Ayurveda body dosha treatment helps heal imbalances in the body, while the Sowa Rigpa practitioner offers traditional Tibetan medicine. There’s even a service that tracks your sleep and then provides massages or night-time drinks for a sound slumber. Other highlights include yoga sessions, guided meditations and mani-pedis.

Yoga classes are offered at all levels. Six Senses Resorts & Spas

“From the moment you arrive, when your forehead is dotted with crimson, and you don your loose-fitting kurta pajamas, to the moment you leave, and your wrist is tied with a red-string blessing, this soothing space serves as a leveler, where you can come as you are and connect to each other and nature without hindrance,” general manager Jaspreet Singh told Robb Report. “Even if you are a regular retreat-goer, everyone is unique; therefore, Six Senses Vana approaches your health and wellness in a way that’s unique to you.”

Sounds like a trip to the Himalayas is in order.

Rates for rooms start at $570 per night.