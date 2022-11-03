Exclusive: Auberge Resorts Just Opened a Luxurious New Oceanfront Retreat in Mexico

Auberge Resorts Collection’s impressive portfolio of luxury hotels just got a little bigger. Robb Report can exclusively reveal that the noted hospitality outfit has just opened the doors to a breathtaking new resort on the Mexican coastline. Auberge now helms 24 properties across three different continents—not that we’re complaining.

Susurros del Corazón is located in picturesque Punta de Mita, just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta Airport. The epic 600,000-square-foot property is centered around three large infinity pools that cascade down to a pristine private beach spanning 1,800 feet. Views stretch from the scenic waters of Bahia de Banderas to the jungled mountains and beyond.

“There is magic to the raw beauty and showstopping views of Islas Marietas floating on the horizon of the Pacific Ocean,” Jose Adames, general manager at Susurros del Corazon, said in a statement.

The overall design of the property was led by Glazier Le Architects. The team focused on creating an open-plan layout that would allow guests to feel relaxed and at one with the natural surroundings. You can expect a good dose of Mexican culture paired with some laid-back surfer vibes.

Aerial view. Auberge Resorts Collection

The interiors, which were executed by designer Paul Duesing, celebrate Mexican craftsmanship with wooden furnishings and local textiles. In terms of accommodation, the property offers 59 light and airy rooms and suites. The suites each feature one or two bedrooms, private terraces and plunge pools. There are also 30 contemporary villas that come with between two and seven bedrooms, plus tons of outdoor space, private terraces and open patios.

Guest room. Auberge Resorts Collection

There is some top-notch Mexican fare to be had, too. Restaurants Casamilpa and La Boquita serve local delicacies like ceviche, carne asada and, of course, tacos. There’s also a low-key eatery called Beach Depas if you’re after something more chill come mealtime.

During your stay, you can partake in surfing, salsa lessons, horseback riding or track humpback whales with sonar. Guests can even take a helicopter to the state of Jalisco for a private tequila tasting. To top it off, the hotel is opening a spa in 2023. Onda will feature 11 ocean-facing treatment rooms and offer a full menu of relaxing experiences.

“The resort design and amenities are a manifestation of all the colors, sights, scents, tastes and oceanside sounds that make Punta de Mita such a spectacular location to absorb the region’s rich culture in a relaxed or active way,” Adames adds.

Sounds like our kind of hotel.

Rooms start at $999 per night.

