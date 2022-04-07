First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it.

The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club.

As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s 13-year history—sit over the property’s secluded lagoon and are surrounded by mangroves for additional privacy. Set across 2,385 square feet, each two-story dwelling features one bedroom and ample space for relaxation. Like the rest of the resort, you can expect upscale Mexican décor throughout that highlights local materials such as chukum, tropical timbers and clay.

The crowning glory of each villa, though, is the rooftop. This open-air space comes complete with a heated infinity pool, according to the resort. To be honest, it looks more like an extended plunge pool, but it’s sure to offer some pretty incredible views nonetheless. You’ll also find some comfy lounge seating on the rooftop for sky-high sundowners.

To top it off, each of the new villas comes complete with a dedicated host to cater to your every whim and provide a packing/unpacking service if required. You’ll also get two bicycles on which you can explore the breathtaking beachfront setting.

Elsewhere, the new Sands Beach Club features a seafood restaurant located directly on the pristine white sand (hence the name) and serving a menu showcasing the finest local Yucatán ingredients. The Club sports another infinity pool, as well, that is thankfully bigger than the villa’s.

During your stay, you can partake in an array of well-being activities such as meditations by the sea, yoga or pilates. You can also embark on a sunrise or sunset cruise through the nearby canals, or take a ride on a local square canoe known as the trajinera. Another highlight is the Haab Mayan dinner, during which guests will enjoy a variety of traditional Mayan dishes cooked over an open fire in the jungle and served with a side of storytelling.

As we said, it’s all bigger and better.

The Lagoon and Sunset Rooftop Pool Villas start at $2,669 per night, while the Beachfront Suites start at $1,769 per night.

Check out more photos below: